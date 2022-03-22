Managed Bitcoin Mining Operation/Rig Sourcing—White Glove Crypto Services Launch

As the world of cryptocurrency continues its rise to ubiquity across the world's financial markets, a Bitcoin management company announces updates to its flagship mining services.

Cary, United States, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MiningStore’s latest launch offers aspiring crypto miners, traders, and investors the chance to generate Bitcoin at lower costs. The company’s deep-market knowledge and many years of experience in the digital currency space give clients access to a profitable, revenue-sharing model and secure minted coin storage.

More details can be found at https://miningstore.com/bitcoin-managed-mining-program

The announcement details a range of benefits for crypto beginners and experienced investors alike. MiningStore clients benefit from access to the company’s advanced mining data center, low-cost ASIC hardware mining machines, institutional custody, and monthly distributions.

Bitcoin mining involves solving a computational puzzle to mint new Bitcoins. Mining also serves to keep the network secure through the verification of transactions. Each of these transactions is added to Bitcoin’s public ledger – also known as the blockchain. Nodes prevent previously spent Bitcoins from being fraudulently used again.

The Managed Mining Program (MMP) from MiningStore provides a white glove service to users. The company runs mining machines on behalf of clients, making the process of earning discounted Bitcoin a smooth, simple, and hassle-free process.

MMP subscribers only pay upfront for the cost of the mining machinery. All other commissions and charges are taken as part of a backend monthly reconciliation process. Fees are currently just 7.5% of revenue for management services and 20% of net profits for performance.

MiningStore clients also benefit from access to the Mining Pod infrastructure. This includes rack space, cooling, land, and electrical step-down. At-cost power charges equate to 4.3 cents p/kWh.

In addition, the MMP also provides machine procurement from verified mining vendors, machine installation and configuration, replacement parts, and renewable energy-driven power sources.

Story continues

About MiningStore

Since its inception in 2016, the company has surpassed $6.6 million in hardware sales and hosting revenue. MiningStore is dedicated to supporting the Bitcoin ecosystem through mining opportunities, promoting economic freedom, innovation, efficiency, and equality through an open financial system.

A spokesperson says, “Our vision is to build a holistic ecosystem of solutions by continuously deploying world-class mining facilities and bringing Bitcoin to the masses.”

With its latest Managed Mining Program updates, MiningStore affirms its position at the forefront of the crypto mining space.

For more information, please visit https://miningstore.com/bitcoin-managed-mining-program

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://miningstore.com/

CONTACT: Name: John Paul Baric Organization: MiningStore Address: 270 Cornerstone Drive Suite C, Cary, NC 27519, United States Phone: +1-877-467-7780



