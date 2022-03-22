U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.25
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,375.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,305.00
    -65.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.50
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.32
    +2.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.3670
    +0.8990 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,898.24
    +1,992.97 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.54
    +51.51 (+5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,225.14
    +397.71 (+1.48%)
     

Managed Bitcoin Mining Operation/Rig Sourcing—White Glove Crypto Services Launch

MiningStore
·3 min read

As the world of cryptocurrency continues its rise to ubiquity across the world's financial markets, a Bitcoin management company announces updates to its flagship mining services.

Cary, United States, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MiningStore’s latest launch offers aspiring crypto miners, traders, and investors the chance to generate Bitcoin at lower costs. The company’s deep-market knowledge and many years of experience in the digital currency space give clients access to a profitable, revenue-sharing model and secure minted coin storage.

More details can be found at https://miningstore.com/bitcoin-managed-mining-program

The announcement details a range of benefits for crypto beginners and experienced investors alike. MiningStore clients benefit from access to the company’s advanced mining data center, low-cost ASIC hardware mining machines, institutional custody, and monthly distributions.

Bitcoin mining involves solving a computational puzzle to mint new Bitcoins. Mining also serves to keep the network secure through the verification of transactions. Each of these transactions is added to Bitcoin’s public ledger – also known as the blockchain. Nodes prevent previously spent Bitcoins from being fraudulently used again.

The Managed Mining Program (MMP) from MiningStore provides a white glove service to users. The company runs mining machines on behalf of clients, making the process of earning discounted Bitcoin a smooth, simple, and hassle-free process.

MMP subscribers only pay upfront for the cost of the mining machinery. All other commissions and charges are taken as part of a backend monthly reconciliation process. Fees are currently just 7.5% of revenue for management services and 20% of net profits for performance.

MiningStore clients also benefit from access to the Mining Pod infrastructure. This includes rack space, cooling, land, and electrical step-down. At-cost power charges equate to 4.3 cents p/kWh.

In addition, the MMP also provides machine procurement from verified mining vendors, machine installation and configuration, replacement parts, and renewable energy-driven power sources.

About MiningStore

Since its inception in 2016, the company has surpassed $6.6 million in hardware sales and hosting revenue. MiningStore is dedicated to supporting the Bitcoin ecosystem through mining opportunities, promoting economic freedom, innovation, efficiency, and equality through an open financial system.

A spokesperson says, “Our vision is to build a holistic ecosystem of solutions by continuously deploying world-class mining facilities and bringing Bitcoin to the masses.”

With its latest Managed Mining Program updates, MiningStore affirms its position at the forefront of the crypto mining space.

For more information, please visit https://miningstore.com/bitcoin-managed-mining-program

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://miningstore.com/

CONTACT: Name: John Paul Baric Organization: MiningStore Address: 270 Cornerstone Drive Suite C, Cary, NC 27519, United States Phone: +1-877-467-7780


Recommended Stories

  • What Percentage Of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Freelancer Limited ( ASX:FLN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Re

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plus more on Monday, seem to be helping Tesla stock Friday.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • BlackBerry stock rises after RBC upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses BlackBerry stock.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]