Managed Detection and Response Services Market size to register a growth of USD 1.67 billion at a CAGR of 21.33%| Need to focus on core competencies to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Detection and Response Services Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factors such as the need to focus on core competencies and the application of user behavior analytics for a better understanding of threats before they occur are significantly driving the Managed Detection and Response Services Market.

Our research report on "Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Managed Detection and Response Services Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 17.15%

Key market segments: Application (hosted and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 41%

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., eSentire Inc., FireEye Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NCC Group Plc, Rapid7 Inc., Redscan Ltd., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SecureLink Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Trend

Application of user behavior analytics for a better understanding of threats before they occur



Enterprises utilize user behavior analytics to gain insights into the hundreds of network events that users contribute on a daily basis. This application aids businesses in detecting lateral movements, compromised credentials, dangerous network behaviors, and other malicious activities. Because this tool focuses on intruder behavior, it can detect threats that circumvent the malicious behavior alert during an attack. As a result, this technology assists the security team in responding rapidly to attacks.



As a result, combining user behavior analytics with managed detection and response services can assist businesses in validating and investigating alarms more swiftly. During the projected period, this trend is expected to accelerate the use of MDR services.

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Challenge

Possibilities of failures during the implementation



Prospective clients may be wary of managed detection and response services because of the risk of failure, and they may prefer traditional security solutions. Implementation is not a one-way street; several processes, such as project management, vulnerability management, and others, take a long time to complete. All of these procedures are intricate and necessitate faultless execution.



In addition, service providers must decide on the devices that are required, their positions in the client architecture, and their suitable configuration during the design process. This is a time-consuming process, especially for large companies with several locations and growing client bases. This could slow the market for managed detection and response (MDR) services throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Managed Detection and Response Services Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Alert Logic Inc.

Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

Atos SE

BAE Systems Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

eSentire Inc.

FireEye Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

NCC Group Plc

Rapid7 Inc.

Redscan Ltd.

SC BITDEFENDER SRL

SecureLink Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth. In North America, the managed detection and response services industry is dominated by the United States. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the existence of cybersecurity solution vendors and strong cybersecurity laws would aid the expansion of the managed detection and response services market in North America.

