Managed Detection and Response Services Market size to register a growth of USD 1.67 billion at a CAGR of 21.33%| Need to focus on core competencies to boost market growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Detection and Response Services Market share is estimated to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Factors such as the need to focus on core competencies and the application of user behavior analytics for a better understanding of threats before they occur are significantly driving the Managed Detection and Response Services Market.

Our research report on "Managed Detection and Response Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Managed Detection and Response Services Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 17.15%

  • Key market segments: Application (hosted and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 41%

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alert Logic Inc., Arctic Wolf Networks Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., eSentire Inc., FireEye Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NCC Group Plc, Rapid7 Inc., Redscan Ltd., SC BITDEFENDER SRL, SecureLink Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Trend

  • Application of user behavior analytics for a better understanding of threats before they occur

    Enterprises utilize user behavior analytics to gain insights into the hundreds of network events that users contribute on a daily basis. This application aids businesses in detecting lateral movements, compromised credentials, dangerous network behaviors, and other malicious activities. Because this tool focuses on intruder behavior, it can detect threats that circumvent the malicious behavior alert during an attack. As a result, this technology assists the security team in responding rapidly to attacks.

    As a result, combining user behavior analytics with managed detection and response services can assist businesses in validating and investigating alarms more swiftly. During the projected period, this trend is expected to accelerate the use of MDR services.

Managed Detection and Response Services Market Challenge

  • Possibilities of failures during the implementation

    Prospective clients may be wary of managed detection and response services because of the risk of failure, and they may prefer traditional security solutions. Implementation is not a one-way street; several processes, such as project management, vulnerability management, and others, take a long time to complete. All of these procedures are intricate and necessitate faultless execution.

    In addition, service providers must decide on the devices that are required, their positions in the client architecture, and their suitable configuration during the design process. This is a time-consuming process, especially for large companies with several locations and growing client bases. This could slow the market for managed detection and response (MDR) services throughout the forecast period.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Managed Detection and Response Services Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Managed Detection and Response Services Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Alert Logic Inc.

  • Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

  • eSentire Inc.

  • FireEye Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • NCC Group Plc

  • Rapid7 Inc.

  • Redscan Ltd.

  • SC BITDEFENDER SRL

  • SecureLink Inc.

  • Sophos Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download our Exclusive Sample Report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth. In North America, the managed detection and response services industry is dominated by the United States. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the existence of cybersecurity solution vendors and strong cybersecurity laws would aid the expansion of the managed detection and response services market in North America.

Request Sample Report for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market - The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market share is expected to increase by USD 606.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan- The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market share in Japan is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.27%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Hosted - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alert Logic Inc.

  • 10.4 Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

  • 10.5 Atos SE

  • 10.6 BAE Systems Plc

  • 10.7 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 NCC Group Plc

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-detection-and-response-services-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-67-billion-at-a-cagr-of-21-33-need-to-focus-on-core-competencies-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301531009.html

SOURCE Technavio

