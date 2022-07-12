U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Managed Network Services Market to Reach US$ 130.9 Bn by 2032 due to Rising Popularity of Cloud & BI/ Analytics – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America region is set to hold a managed network services market share of 32.1% by 2032. The continual rise of globalization, digitization and increased use cloud technology in all industries has led to a major boost for managed network services

NEWARK Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global managed network services market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 61.9 Bn in 2022. The market will reach an estimated valuation of US$ 130.9 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. Growing digitization, globalization, and an increase in the use of Cloud and BI/ Analytics across multiple industries are fostering market expansion for managed network services.

Managed network services are used as a communication network that is built, secured, and operated by third-party service providers. Since the service is maintained by a third party, it eliminates the risks and complexities associated with the network as it then becomes the responsibility of the third party. This functionality allows businesses to focus on their core objectives. This will boost the sales of managed network services in the global market.

Managed network service providers allow the outsourcing of infrastructure, support, and technical maintenance as well as routers, switches, servers, software, firewall, and more. This feature bodes well for the market.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7015

With increasing advancements in various industry verticals, multiple organizations have become dependent on technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, AI, IoT, Automation, and robotics. This in turn compounds the importance of network services, network uptime, and security. All these factors positively influence the market growth of managed network services.

“Increasing adoption of cloud platforms, Big Data, and other technological advancements are creating complexities in business operations which induces CIOs to opt for managed network services,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Lack of IT budget, the rise of SMEs, and an increase in cybercrimes will propel market growth.

  • New, innovative start-ups are estimated to dominate the managed network services market for the forecast period.

  • In 2021, South Korea and Cisco announced a collaboration in Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program to accelerate digitization.

  • North America dominates the market with a share of 32.1%.

  • Europe presents significant growth potential with a market share of 21.7%.

Request For Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7015

Competitive Landscape

Verizon Communications Inc., Telstra Global, AT&T Inc., China Telecom, NTT Communications, HCL Technologies, Wipro Limited, Nokia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Tata Communication, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communication, Sift Technologies Ltd, among others are some of the leaders in the managed network services market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In the competitive market, the leading players in the managed network service market are focused on building an extensive share of the market by employing strategic methods and plans.

More Insights into the Managed Network Services Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global managed network services market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market prospect, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on service, end user, and region.

 Managed Network Services Market Regional Analysis

The North American managed network services market is projected to exhibit a substantial growth rate during the assessment period. FMI study report reveals that the region accounts for 32.1% of the global market share of the managed network services market. North America is expected to continue this growth spurt over the forecast period.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7015

Asia Pacific is anticipated to present the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major economies like China, Japan, and India will register high growth rates in the region. Owing to the high population, developing economies, and increasing use of mobile and the internet, the region has witnessed an extensive consumer base for managed network services market. With the growing adoption of smart devices and the internet, it has become necessary for the population to have access to a reliable and secure connection. This drives the market growth in the region.

The managed network services market in Europe will account for a 21.7% market share during the assessment period. Germany is predicted to lead the market growth of the region. Increased cloud computing technologies boost the market expansion for managed network services in Europe.

Managed Network Services Market: Market Segmentation 

Based on service: 

  • Managed WAN

  • MPaLS

  • ILL

  • Other Related Services

  • Managed LAN

  • Virtual Network Services

  • Network Security

  • NLD/ILD

  • Others 

Based on End Use Industry:

  • Banking and Financial Services

  • Manufacturing

  • Communication, Media and Services

  • Retail and Wholesale

  • Healthcare

  • Utilities

  • Construction

  • Education

  • Government

  • Agriculture

About FMI – Technology

The Technology division of FMI presents a detailed and accurate analysis of the technology industry. This comprehensive analysis covers the production, application, and distribution of services to supply-demand-trade assessment, and relevant advancements occurring in the technology industry. Our research studies serve as a reference for market guidelines for the technology industry sector, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Profit Margin Analysis

      3.5.2. Service Providers

  3.6. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.7. Regulatory Landscape

      3.7.1. By Key Regions

      3.7.2. By Key Countries

  3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Managed Network Services Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Full TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology Market Insights Landscape

Reverse Logistics Market: The reverse logistics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 941.58 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,924.42 Bn by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

E-Scooter Financing Market: The global E-scooter financing market revenue totaled US$ 16.4 Bn in 2021. The E-scooter financing market is expected to reach US$ 253.2 Bn by 2032, with demand growing at a CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period.

Managed Workplace Services Market: The managed workplace services market is anticipated to rise at US$ 28.7 Billion in 2022, likely to reach US$ 99.4 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Crypto Trading Platform Market: The global crypto trading platform market is expected to reach US$ 36.5 Bn in 2022.The global market is projected to be valued at US$ 135.7 Bn by 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Cellular Repeater Market Forecast: The global cellular repeater market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,150 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 10,874 Million by 2032.

Optical transport network equipment Market Value: The optical transport network equipment market is projected to rise to US$ 17.5 Million in 2022 and estimated to reach US$ 42.3 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Size: The autonomous mobile robots for logistics and warehousing market is likely to register a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Automated Algo Trading Market Demand: The global automated algo trading market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous CAGR of around 10.5% to 11.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Power Capacitors Market Share: The overall sales of power capacitors are projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032, registering growth at a CAGR of 2% - 4% during the forecast period

Bluetooth Low Energy Market Size: The global Bluetooth low energy market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8,587.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2032, expected to reach US$ 30,050 Million

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/managed-network-services-market  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


