Managed Network Services Market by Type, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Managed Network Services Market size to grow from USD 57.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 82.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The managed network security to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the managed network services market by type, the managed network security is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The threats to systems and data impede business innovation, limit productivity, and damage compliance efforts. Managed network security services protect enterprise perimeters from all manner of security threats.

MSPs employ strong security controls and safeguards to protect enterprise network services and customer information from external exploits, and continuously verify technologies and security operational processes through internal and external compliance audits.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. The major reason for large enterprises to adopt managed network services is consistent and reliable services with a global reach and operational cost reductions.

Large enterprises these days realize outsourcing some of the network operations is beneficial; hence, adopt managed network services. These enterprises work under tremendous pressure and time constraints to uphold their position in the market and maintain their customer base.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Cloud-managed network service providers manage an enterprise's technology infrastructure or end-user systems.

Services are provided using the subscription model. MSPs monitor and manage servers and other hardware, software, and applications. They offer helpdesk services and storage and backup of data and software. MSPs upload and configure the system components to ensure customers are fully operational with updated hardware and software.

BFSI segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period

By Verticals, BFSI segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. BFSI offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the managed network services market, as the vertical faces a significant need for improved connectivity and internet access to carry out financial transactions with ease and better security.

Financial institutions and insurance firms handle crucial commercial data, such as transaction passwords, account numbers, and credit/debit card details, which need the utmost security.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enormous population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for companies.

The vast and diverse geographies and the wide adoption of smart devices and internet mandate the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity, driving the market for managed network services.

The number of internet users in this region has grown by a great extent; hence, several companies in the region have started deploying advanced communications solutions to cater to the rising communication demand for high-speed data and superior voice quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Managed Network Services Market
4.2 North American Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types
4.3 European Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types
4.4 Asia Pacific Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types

5 Market Overview and Market Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to unburden the It staff
5.2.1.2 New connectivity demands increase complications in the It environment
5.2.1.3 Saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure by adopting managed network services
5.2.1.4 Increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe
5.2.1.5 Rise in demand for secure It infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns over data privacy and security
5.2.2.2 Increase in regulations and compliances
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Exponential growth in the global Ip traffic and cloud traffic
5.2.3.2 Opportunity to provide value-added services above and beyond core network infrastructure and become true business partners
5.2.3.3 Increasing demand for managed network services among small and medium-sized enterprises
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Monitoring complex, multi-technology physical and virtual networks across customer networks
5.2.4.2 Managed network service providers struggling with marketing and sales efforts
5.3 Use Cases
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Porter'S Five forces Model
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.5 Degree of Competition
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for the Market
5.9 Technological Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape

6 Managed Network Services Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Type: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Managed Lan
6.3 Managed Wi-Fi
6.4 Managed VPN
6.5 Managed Wan
6.6 Network Monitoring
6.7 Managed Network Security
6.7.1 Managed Firewall
6.7.2 Managed Ids/Ips
6.7.3 Other Managed Network Security

7 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
7.3 Large Enterprises

8 Managed Network Services Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID 19 Impact
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud

9 Managed Network Services Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.3 Retail and Ecommerce
9.4 It and Telecom
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Government
9.7 Education
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.10 Other Verticals

10 Managed Network Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Deals
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.7.1 Stars
11.7.2 Emerging Leaders
11.7.3 Pervasive Players
11.7.4 Participants
11.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis
11.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.10.1 Progressive Companies
11.10.2 Responsive Companies
11.10.3 Dynamic Companies
11.10.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Cisco
12.1.2 Ericsson
12.1.3 At&T
12.1.4 BT Group
12.1.5 Verizon
12.1.6 IBM
12.1.7 Huawei
12.1.8 Telefonica
12.1.9 T-Systems
12.1.10 NTT
12.1.11 Orange Business Services
12.1.12 Vodafone
12.1.13 Fujitsu
12.1.14 Lumen
12.1.15 Masergy
12.1.16 Colt Technology Services
12.1.17 Telstra
12.1.18 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
12.1.19 GTT Communications
12.1.20 Global Cloud Xchange
12.1.21 Brennan IT
12.1.22 Sify
12.1.23 Aryaka Networks
12.1.24 DXC Technology
12.1.25 Wipro
12.1.26 Comarch
12.1.27 Commscope
12.2 Startup/SME Players
12.2.1 Introduction
12.2.2 Scloudx
12.2.3 Optanix
12.2.4 Servsys
12.2.5 Flexiwan
12.2.6 Oman Data Park
12.2.7 Bigleaf Networks

13 Adjacent Market
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Limitations
13.1.2 Network Management System
13.1.2.1 Market definition
13.1.2.2 Network management system market, by component
13.1.2.3 Network management system market, by deployment mode
13.1.2.4 Network management system market, by organization size
13.1.2.5 Network management system market, by vertical
13.1.3 Wan Optimization Market
13.1.3.1 Market definition
13.1.3.2 Wan optimization market, by component
13.1.3.3 Wan optimization market, by end user
13.1.3.3.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises
13.1.3.3.2 Large enterprises
13.1.3.4 Wan optimization market, by vertical
13.1.3.4.1 Banking, financial services, and insurance
13.1.3.4.2 Healthcare
13.1.3.4.3 Information technology and telecom
13.1.3.4.4 Manufacturing
13.1.3.4.5 Retail
13.1.3.4.6 Media and entertainment
13.1.3.4.7 Energy
13.1.3.4.8 Education
13.1.3.5 Wan optimization market, by region
13.1.3.5.1 Europe

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ug6j0t

