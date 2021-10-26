U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.74
    +17.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,849.48
    +108.33 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,251.89
    +25.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.33
    -7.31 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.37 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1370
    +0.4380 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,220.27
    -762.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.88
    -3.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size ($6,004.50Mn by 2028) Led by Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (40% Market Share in 2020) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·5 min read

The managed pressure drilling market size to grow from $4,298.97 million in 2021 to $6,004.50 million by 2028 to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028; while the global market was dominated by the offshore segment with market share ~ 70% in 2020.

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Pressure Drilling Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology [Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP), Mud Cap Drilling (MCD), Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD), and Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)] and Application (Onshore and Offshore),” the market is projected to reach US$ 6,004.50 million by 2028 from US$ 4,298.97 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Managed Pressure Drilling Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Ensign Energy Services; Archer; Blade Energy Partners; Nabors Industries Ltd.; Air Drilling Associates, Inc.; ADS Services, LLC; Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.; Schlumberger Limited; Weatherford International plc; and NOV Inc. are among the key players in the global managed pressure drilling market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002998/

In August 2021, ADS Services, LLC, a leading provider of drilling and pressure control technologies and solutions, reorganized its product and service portfolio and increased its management team.

The managed pressure drilling process is used for precisely controlling the annular pressure levels across the wellbore length to ensure that the downhole pressure environment limits and manages the annular hydraulic pressure accordingly. It started as an essential technique for drilling wells with narrow pore-pressure and fracture-gradient windows. Ranging from automated to intelligent, the managed pressure drilling operations help enhance safety, lower well-construction costs, reduce well-control risks, and increase production. The major application of managed pressure drilling is in the deep offshore gas and oil wells. The process of oil & gas extraction requires cautionary measures as these substances are highly volatile.

Continuous developments in managed pressure drilling solutions, and rising investments in the oil and gas sector create substantial growth opportunities for the market players. According to the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum (ANP—Agência Nacional do Petróleo), the oil & gas sector in the country is expected to receive an investment of US$ 13.00 billion in the exploration and production (E&P) activities in 2021. Of the total, ~US$ 4.00 billion (reais ~16 billion) will be available for the drilling sector.

Continuous rise in onshore and offshore drilling activities and significant investments in oil & gas projects are contributing to the managed pressure drilling market growth. However, volatility of crude oil prices is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the growing use of modern drilling methods in high-pressure, high-temperature wells, and proliferation of the industry 4.0 would fuel the managed pressure drilling market growth in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002998/

Proliferation of Industry 4.0 to Propel Managed Pressure Drilling Market Growth in Coming Years:
Digital transformation initiatives, involving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics and advanced analytics, drive the 4th wave of the industrial revolution, Industry 4.0. As a result, spending on advanced infrastructure has significantly increased worldwide. The global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach US$ 2.3 trillion by 2023, according to Statista data. Digital transformation is fueling several industry initiatives, and a progressive shift to actual-time data access and intelligence is transforming the way enterprises conduct business.

The previous decade experienced massive upgrades in technologies employed in various sectors, including the oil and gas sector. The overall oil and gas operations, especially the volatile and risky work conditions, have led companies to adopt the Industry 4.0 technologies to ensure safe and efficient operations, cut costs, and optimize manual processes.

According to the Rigzone Magazine, many countries would opt for fully automated drilling operations (such as fully automated managed pressure drilling) by 2025. Moreover, automated drilling technologies are expected to reduce drilling time and cost by 30–35%, compared with a conventional drilling rig, thus making wells economically feasible, enabling drilling of smaller targets, and adding a higher number of infill production wells. Therefore, the Industry 4.0 would introduce new trends such as fully automated drilling operations, thereby bolstering the growth of the managed pressure drilling market in the coming years.

Managed Pressure Drilling market: Application Overview
Based on application, the managed pressure drilling market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In 2020, the offshore segment accounted for a larger market share.

Order a Copy of Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002998/

Key Questions to Request for Managed Pressure Drilling Market:

  • What are reasons behind managed pressure drilling market growth?

  • What are market opportunities for managed pressure drilling market?

  • Which technology segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

  • Which region has dominated the managed pressure drilling market?

  • Which are the major companies in the managed pressure drilling market?

  • Which application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/managed-pressure-drilling-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is still Optimistically Valued after recent price Weakness

    Yesterday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) responded to last week’s rumors of a potential acquisition of Pinterest with a one-line press release . The press release simply stated: ‘In response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.’

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Vertex Energy Stock Plunged 19% Today: Is This an Opportunity?

    On Monday, Vertex Energy announced plans to make a private offering worth $155 million in debt in the form of convertible senior notes due 2027. $33.7 million to fund its impending acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary's refinery in Mobile, Alabama. $13 million on a hydrocracking unit at the Mobile refinery to produce renewable diesel.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nio Stock?

    The Nio customer experience is working in China, and investors hope that will be the case in European markets, too.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Could Be 27% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by taking the...

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.