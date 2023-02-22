Managed print services market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027, North America will account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the managed print services market was valued at USD 22,911.99 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9,474.11 million. The global managed print services market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to Technavio.

Managed print services market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ARC Document Solutions Inc. | Canon Inc. | EuroForm AS | Exela Technologies Inc. | Flex Technology Group | HP Development Co. LP | Konica Minolta Inc. | Kyocera Corp. | Lexmark International Inc. | Novatech | Ricoh Co. Ltd. | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. | Seiko Epson Corp. | Sharp Corp. | Toshiba Corp. | Vereco Inc. | WBM Technologies Inc. | Xerox Holdings Corp. | YS Soft Corp AS | Brother Industries Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, and Hybrid) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The managed print services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Managed print services market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Story continues

Managed print services market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

ARC Document Solutions Inc.: The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus.

Canon Inc.: The company offers managed print services namely Brother Managed Print Services.

EuroForm AS: The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS.

Flex Technology Group: The company offers managed print services such as Onsite and offsite print management.

HP Development Co. LP: The company offers managed print services namely Total Managed Print Services.

Managed print services market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs

Increased adoption of MPS by SMEs

Increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector

KEY Challenges -

Increasing use of digital media

Lack of ownership

Increase in initial investment and security challenges associated with MPS

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

What are the key data covered in this managed print services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed print services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the managed print services market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors

Managed Print Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,991.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global managed print services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Organization Size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ARC Document Solutions Inc.

12.4 Brother Industries Ltd.

12.5 Canon Inc.

12.6 Exela Technologies Inc.

12.7 Flex Technology Group

12.8 HP Development Co. LP

12.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.10 Kyocera Corp.

12.11 Lexmark International Inc.

12.12 Novatech

12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

12.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

12.15 Sharp Corp.

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

