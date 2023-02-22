U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Managed print services market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027, North America will account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the managed print services market was valued at USD 22,911.99 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9,474.11 million. The global managed print services market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027

Managed print services market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including ARC Document Solutions Inc. | Canon Inc. | EuroForm AS | Exela Technologies Inc. | Flex Technology Group | HP Development Co. LP | Konica Minolta Inc. | Kyocera Corp. | Lexmark International Inc. | Novatech | Ricoh Co. Ltd. | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. | Seiko Epson Corp. | Sharp Corp. | Toshiba Corp. | Vereco Inc. | WBM Technologies Inc. | Xerox Holdings Corp. | YS Soft Corp AS | Brother Industries Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, and Hybrid) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

The managed print services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Managed print services market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Managed print services market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • ARC Document Solutions Inc.: The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus.

  • Canon Inc.: The company offers managed print services namely Brother Managed Print Services.

  • EuroForm AS: The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS.

  • Flex Technology Group: The company offers managed print services such as Onsite and offsite print management.

  • HP Development Co. LP: The company offers managed print services namely Total Managed Print Services.

Managed print services market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

  • Need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs

  • Increased adoption of MPS by SMEs

  • Increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector

KEY Challenges - 

  • Increasing use of digital media

  • Lack of ownership

  • Increase in initial investment and security challenges associated with MPS

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this managed print services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed print services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the managed print services market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The cloud-managed services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 52.62 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (large enterprise and small and medium enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The managed IT infrastructure services market share is expected to increase to USD 64.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (small and medium enterprises and large enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Managed Print Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,991.94 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global managed print services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Organization Size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ARC Document Solutions Inc.

  • 12.4 Brother Industries Ltd.

  • 12.5 Canon Inc.

  • 12.6 Exela Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 Flex Technology Group

  • 12.8 HP Development Co. LP

  • 12.9 Konica Minolta Inc.

  • 12.10 Kyocera Corp.

  • 12.11 Lexmark International Inc.

  • 12.12 Novatech

  • 12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 12.15 Sharp Corp.

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027
Global Managed Print Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-print-services-market-is-estimated-to-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-4-7-from-2022-to-2027--north-america-will-account-for-35-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301750701.html

SOURCE Technavio

