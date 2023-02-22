Managed print services market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027, North America will account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the managed print services market was valued at USD 22,911.99 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 9,474.11 million. The global managed print services market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,991.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%, according to Technavio.
Managed print services market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including ARC Document Solutions Inc. | Canon Inc. | EuroForm AS | Exela Technologies Inc. | Flex Technology Group | HP Development Co. LP | Konica Minolta Inc. | Kyocera Corp. | Lexmark International Inc. | Novatech | Ricoh Co. Ltd. | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. | Seiko Epson Corp. | Sharp Corp. | Toshiba Corp. | Vereco Inc. | WBM Technologies Inc. | Xerox Holdings Corp. | YS Soft Corp AS | Brother Industries Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, and Hybrid) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The managed print services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Managed print services market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Managed print services market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
ARC Document Solutions Inc.: The company offers managed print services such as print management software Abacus.
Canon Inc.: The company offers managed print services namely Brother Managed Print Services.
EuroForm AS: The company offers managed print services through Canon MPS.
Flex Technology Group: The company offers managed print services such as Onsite and offsite print management.
HP Development Co. LP: The company offers managed print services namely Total Managed Print Services.
Managed print services market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs
Increased adoption of MPS by SMEs
Increased adoption of MPS in the BFSI sector
KEY Challenges -
Increasing use of digital media
Lack of ownership
Increase in initial investment and security challenges associated with MPS
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
What are the key data covered in this managed print services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the managed print services market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the managed print services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the managed print services market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of managed print services market vendors
Managed Print Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6,991.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., EuroForm AS, Exela Technologies Inc., Flex Technology Group, HP Development Co. LP, Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Novatech, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., Vereco Inc., WBM Technologies Inc., Xerox Holdings Corp., YS Soft Corp AS, and Brother Industries Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
