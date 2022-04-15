U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4500
    +0.5600 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,261.94
    -1,047.51 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.09
    -25.34 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Managed Security Services Market Size worth USD 76.29 Million by 2030 | With Stunning Growth of 14% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The surge in digital information generation and the growing trend of BYOD are some major drivers driving the growth of the managed security services industry.

Newark, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global managed security services market is expected to grow from USD 20.58 Billion in 2020 to USD 76.29 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Request for a sample of research report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12638

Managed Security Services are a type of network security setting that is mostly provided by service providers. Managed security services (MSS) are systematic techniques to manage an organization's security requirements. The services might be performed in-house or outsourced to a company that manages the security of other companies' networks and information systems. A managed security service's responsibilities include round-the-clock monitoring and administration of intrusion detection systems and firewalls, patch management and upgrades, security assessments and audits, and emergency response. A managed security service's responsibilities include round-the-clock monitoring and administration of intrusion detection systems and firewalls, patch management and upgrades, security assessments and audits, and emergency response.

The managed security services market is primarily driven by rising demand for MSS because of stringent government policies and the necessity to protect various companies from cyber-attacks. Furthermore, the lower implementation costs of these MSS will boost market growth in the coming years.

Explore Complete Report Description and TOC of Managed Security Services Market Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/managed-security-services-market-12638

Key players operating in the global managed security services market are Accenture, AT&T Inc., Atos SE, BT Group plc, Cipher Security, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kudelski Security, Lumen Technologies, NTT, Nuspire, SecureWorks, Inc., The Herjavec Group, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and Wipro Limited among others. To enhance their market position in the global managed security services market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• Accenture acquired Openminded, a cybersecurity services company, in July 2021. Openminded is a French security firm that offers consultancy, cloud and infrastructure security, cyber defence, and managed security services. Accenture's MSS business in France has expanded with this acquisition.

The managed SIEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

The security type segment is divided into managed SIEM, managed IAM, managed firewall, and MDR. The managed SIEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

The fully MSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The service type segment is divided into co-managed and fully MSS. During the forecast period, the fully MSS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17%.

Request for Report Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12638

The BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for around 42% of global revenue in 2020.

The vertical segment is divided into BFSI, government, and healthcare. In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the market, accounting for around 42% of global revenue. The banking, finance, and insurance industries are opting for managed security services due to stringent rules on data security and the protection of individuals' information. BFSI is using managed security services on a large scale because these industries deal with sensitive data, and any loss of this data can result in a significant financial loss. In recent years, an increase in the number of cyber-attacks has prompted changes in the BFSI sector, as well as the need to improve security measures. To protect itself against a potential danger, the BFSI industry is primarily focusing on unified threat management, identity and access management, disaster recovery, and IPS/IDS software. The demand for managed security services is being driven by the increasing usage of smartphones, as well as the expansion of BYOD and cloud, particularly in the banking sector.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12638/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Managed Security Services Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the global managed security services market with a 34.5% share and a market value of around 7.10 billion in 2020. Early MSS adoption, as well as the availability of multiple MSS vendors, are projected to boost market expansion in the region. Security breaches in the region have increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals, medical facilities, and public institutions being the most targeted verticals. During the pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was the target of cyber-attacks on its servers, prompting a rush to safeguard the agency's networks with robust security measures. In a survey of Canadian CIOs done by Carbon Black, a cybersecurity firm based in Massachusetts, 82 percent of respondents reported that the number of assaults on Canadian businesses was rapidly increasing. Organizations have been forced to use MSS to protect their assets from intrusions because of these security issues.

About the report:

The global managed security services market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/14: Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla

    Jim Cramer sizes up next week's earnings reports as he hunts for stocks with growth at a reasonable price.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-six

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq fall to four-week low as investors weigh bank earnings, inflation data

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday to cap another losing week on Wall Street as investors digested a flurry of bank earnings and reeled from the another red-hot inflation report released earlier this week.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.