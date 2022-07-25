U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.07
    +2.44 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,989.90
    +90.61 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,773.40
    -60.71 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.91
    +5.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.95
    +1.25 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -13.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.36 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0222
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8290
    +0.0460 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6740
    +0.6240 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,875.41
    -879.45 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.00
    +1.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.93
    +17.56 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Managed Services Market worth $354.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Services Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 354.8 billion by 2026 from USD 242.9 billion in 2021 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Enterprises across the globe and verticals are highly investing in their IT infrastructure to maintain their competitive position and attain operational excellence. As enterprises are adopting highly complex technologies regardless of their size, they turn to MSPs to manage their IT infrastructure, thus delivering services faster and more efficiently. These technologies are forcing enterprises to redefine their business strategies and emphasize information security. Managed services help enterprises maintain and manage the IT infrastructure and address risks associated with IT assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. This helps enterprises focus on their core competency without increasing the IT footprint.

Managed Services Market
Managed Services Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1141

Browse in-depth TOC on "Managed Services Market"

294 - Tables
62 - Figures
323 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2016-2026

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2021–2026

Forecast units

USD Million

Estimated Year Market Size

USD 242.9 billion in 2021

Forecast Year Market Size

USD 354.8 billion by 2026

Segments covered

Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Verticals, and Region

Regions covered

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

Companies covered

IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericssion (Sweden), GTT Communications (US), NTT Data (Japan), Happiest Minds (India), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), CenturyLink (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini (France), BT (UK), Deloitte (UK), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic(US), BAE Systems (UK), Trustwave (US), Hughes (US), MeTtel (US), Microland (India), Optanix (US), Essintial (US), Intact Tech (US), 1-Net (Singapore), Ascend technologies (US), SecureKloud (India), Aunalytics (US), AC3 (Australia), Cloud Specialists (Australia), Corsica Technologies (US), and Empist (US).

Managed service vendors cater to various verticals, including BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, and others. They offer various customizations for industry-specific organizations and helps enterprises comply with industry standards and regulations. The BFSI segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, while the healthcare and life sciences segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1141

The emergence of technologies, such as AI, ML, and analytics, are fueling the managed services adoption rate in applications, such as managed security, managed network, managed data center and IT infrastructure, managed communication and collaboration, managed mobility, and managed information services. The managed data center and IT infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and attain the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing need to integrate complex IT infrastructure and digitization drives the adoption of managed data centers and IT infrastructure. Managed services cater to various verticals such as BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences, media and entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, energy and utilities, and others.

Digitization across different verticals is creating new opportunities for organizations to adopt different cloud offerings. Organizations are using modern managed services to increase security and productivity. Different verticals where managed services are widely adopted include BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, and others. The BFSI vertical had to comply with stringent regulations failing which can result in huge fines. These increasing compliance regulations contribute to the adoption of managed services in BFSI and other verticals.

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of the adoption of managed services. Enterprises across APAC are demanding more managed services as compared to other regions to tackle to address the growing range of technology and business challenges. The highly competitive market conditions and the need for improved productivity have forced APAC enterprises to adopt advanced technologies cloud, AI, ML, and IoT. This has fueled the growth of the managed services market further. Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, and China are the major contributors to the managed services market in the region. However, MSP business models and technology are now mature in the US, Australia, and across Europe; thus, there is a huge potential in APAC.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1141

Additionally, the lack of IT skills, high data loss, and downtime cost and budget constraints drive the growth of the market in the region. Managed security services are the most demanded service across the region by enterprises due to a large number of cyberattacks and less developed infrastructures to discover breaches. According to a study, Asian enterprises take 1.7 times longer than the global median to discover a breach. Large enterprises in APAC could incur an economic loss of USD 30 million due to a cyberattack or data breach. Retails and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecom and IT are the top verticals contributing to the managed services market in the region.

The managed services market report includes major vendors, such as IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), Cisco (US), DXC (US), TCS (India), Rackspace (US), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Infosys (India), HCL (India), Ericssion (Sweden), GTT Communications (US), NTT Data (Japan), Happiest Minds (India), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), CenturyLink (US), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US),Capgemini (France), BT (UK), Deloitte (UK), Secureworks (US), Alert Logic(US), BAE Systems (UK), Trustwave (US), Hughes (US), MeTtel (US), Microland (India), Optanix (US), Essintial (US), Intact Tech (US), 1-Net (Singapore), Ascend technologies (US), SecureKloud (India), Aunalytics (US), AC3 (Australia), Cloud Specialists (Australia), Corsica Technologies (US), and Empist(US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Managed Security Services Market by Type (Managed IAM, Antivirus/Antimalware, SIEM, and UTM), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom, Utilities, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, and Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com  
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/managed-services-market.asp  
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/  
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/managed-services.asp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865558/MANAGED_SERVICES_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)
MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-services-market-worth-354-8-billion-by-2026---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301592478.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Google, Microsoft, Meta to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors preview earnings that will be reported this week.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • 10 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for inflation according to Redditors. If you want to skip our analysis of the overall consumer sentiment, go directly to 5 Best Stocks For Inflation According to Redditors. The inflation rate in the US is at a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) recording […]

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • The stock market rally in July could be tested soon

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the reasons why stocks have rallied in July.

  • Here’s What Makes Meta (FB) a Smart Investment Choice

    Moon Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Moon Capital Management offers a variety of investment management and planning services. The firm’s wealth management services and private investment fund put its experience, discipline, and philosophy to work for its clients. Moon […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Cathie Wood’s 10 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s 10 favorite stock picks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, has been making headlines recently as her hedge fund […]

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Investors Reassess 'Safe Yield' Telecom Stocks

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • As I Screen for Value Stocks, Intel Becomes an Even Bigger Bargain Than Before

    The semiconductor giant is among the now 13 companies that have made it through this stringent sifting process.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]