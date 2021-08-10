U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

The Management Board decided to purchase own shares in order to grant them to the employees

Siauliu Bankas
·1 min read

The Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter the Bank), pursuant to Article 54 (21 ) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania after receiving ECB‘s permission on 29 July 2021, passed a resolution at the meeting held on 10 August 2021 to acquire 1 000 000 own shares (securities ISIN code LT0000102253) with the aim of granting purchased shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of share-based variable remuneration.

Shares will be purchased on the Nasdaq Vilnius tender offer market from 11 August 2021 to 12 August 2021, settlement day 13 August 2021. The acquisition price per share is 0.75 euro.

This share purchase is not related to the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held in 31 March 2020 to purchase own shares.

Additional information:
Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department
Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. +37041 59565, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt


