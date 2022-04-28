U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,209.50
    +29.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,278.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,157.75
    +148.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.50
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.77
    -0.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.20
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7920
    +0.3480 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,340.87
    +1,188.43 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.69
    +19.77 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,377.60
    -9.03 (-0.03%)
     

Management Change at DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

DNV Healthcare USA Inc.
·3 min read

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 10 successful years of leading DNV’s healthcare business in the US, Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare has announced that he has accepted a new position and will be leaving DNV effective May 15th.

Since being acquired by DNV in 2008, DNV Healthcare has grown to be the 2nd largest hospital accreditation organization in the United States. It is now a vibrant organization with over 140 colleagues, generating tremendous value and more importantly, impacting the lives of countless patients with our daily work in each of our more than 750 hospitals across the country. Our identity - and the one thing that differentiate us in front of our clients - is that we share our technical experience in a collaborative and approachable way focused on continuous improvement.

David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance announced today that Kelly Proctor will be appointed the new US Healthcare President and will be joining DNV’s Americas Regional Leadership Team effective May 15th. Kelly joined DNV back in 2010 and has a wealth of experience operationally, leading the largest team in the organization and he is very well regarded by our clients and colleagues. “Kelly’s collaborative management philosophy, customer centricity and commitment to a great service delivery positioned him in a unique position to champion the US Healthcare organization for years to come” said Luca Crisciotti, DNV’s SCPA CEO.

Prior to DNV, Kelly has worked at several hospitals in several leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibilities. He holds a Master of Mechanical Engineering (MSME) and holds the Certified Healthcare Facilities Manager designation (CHFM), the Certified Healthcare Safety Professional designation (CHSP), and the Certified Healthcare Operations Professional (CHOP) designation. Kelly is currently a voting member on the Facilities Guideline Institute (FGI) Revisions Committee. Kelly has also had the privilege of sitting on the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) EQ56 Committee as well as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Healthcare Interpretations Task Force. Kelly is a certified lead auditor for ISO 9001 and a Lead NIAHO auditor. Kelly is also a member of several other healthcare related associations and is an active member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineers (ASHE).

“I am honored by the appointment to lead this new and exciting chapter at DNV Healthcare,” said Kelly. “I’m certain of the promising future of this organization. We’re better prepared than ever to face any market challenge; we have new services being developed that will reinforce our leadership in the market; we have strengthened our commitment to serve our clients and be a positive impact to the patient well-being. We’re DNV Healthcare and we can and will make a difference.”

DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance (SCPA)
DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through assessment and digital assurance solutions, DNV helps companies build trust and transparency around products, assets, supply chains and ecosystems. Whether certifying products, sharing claims or optimizing and decarbonizing supply chains, DNV helps companies manage risks and realize their long-term strategic goals, improving ESG performance and generating lasting, sustainable results. Combining sustainability, supply chain and digital expertise, DNV works to create new assurance models enabling interaction and transaction transparency across value chains. Drawing on our wide technical and industry expertise, we work with companies worldwide to bridge trust gaps among consumers, producers and suppliers. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

CONTACT: Randi Michael DNV Healthcare USA Inc. 513-313-0790 Questions@dnv.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Sp

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Here's Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed Only to Come Back Down to Earth

    Then a report surfaced saying that fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had added the McPlant burger to its menu permanently, and Beyond Meat stock skyrocketed. The first article comes from the website Fast Company. The plant-based burger isn't co-branded with Beyond Meat, but McDonald's does use Beyond Meat as its plant-based beef supplier.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.