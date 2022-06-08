U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,107.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,675.50
    -36.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.50
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.97
    +0.56 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3100
    +0.6940 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,476.25
    +969.75 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.98
    +20.34 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Management changes in AB Electrolux

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has appointed Anna Ohlsson-Leijon as new Chief Commercial Officer and head of the new Commercial & Consumer Journey Organization.

The Business Area heads responsible for Europe, North America, APAC&MEA and Latin America will report to Anna Ohlsson-Leijon in the role of Chief Commercial Officer for the Group. The new Commercial & Consumer Journey Organization will focus on commercial growth and consumer journey development and lead business execution across the four Business Areas.

"We're now taking the next steps to move even closer to the consumer and making the ownership of our products into an outstanding lifetime consumer experience", says Electrolux President & CEO Jonas Samuelson. "By getting organized globally around the consumer journey we can better leverage our scale on how a consumer buys an appliance, how we get them onboarded to connecting and using it and strengthen our aftermarket products and services offering."

Chris Braam, currently Head of Sales Business Area Europe, has been appointed Head of Business Area Europe, succeeding Anna Ohlsson-Leijon in her current role.

The Business Area heads remain members of Group Management, ensuring closeness to the business and emphasizing the important regional aspects of business development and execution.

The changes are effective as per July 1, 2022.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/management-changes-in-ab-electrolux,c3581474

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3581474/1589808.pdf

220608 PRM Management changes in AB Electrolux

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/management-changes-in-ab-electrolux-301563682.html

SOURCE Electrolux

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersArk’s lineup holds $15.3 billio

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • TSMC Expects 30% Sales Rise Despite Global Economic Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. expects revenue to grow about 30% in 2022, signaling resilient demand for electronics despite global macroeconomic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsSales

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Rivian Writes a Letter to Shareholders. Cash Is King and Batteries Are Key.

    Electric-truck startup Rivian Automotive hosts its first annual meeting as a publicly traded company.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.