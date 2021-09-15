U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Management Consulting Services Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.27% | Exclusive Pandemic Focused Report by SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Management Consulting Services Market and it is poised to grow by USD 83.78 Billion by 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Management Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report
www.spendedge.com/report/management-consulting-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats for Management Consulting Services Market?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Who are the top players in the market?

IBM Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Gartner Inc., Bain & Co. Inc., and BDO International Ltd are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Fixed pricing model, and time and material pricing models are some of the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.

  • What will be incremental spend in Management Consulting Services?

The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 83.78 Billion, during 2020-2024.

  • What is the expected price change in Management Consulting Services procurement?

During the forecast period, the price for Management Consulting Services procurement will increase by 2%-4%.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

  • Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

Key Insights Provided in the Management Consulting Services Research Report:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?

  • Is my Management Consulting Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/management-consulting-services-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-27--exclusive-pandemic-focused-report-by-spendedge-301377495.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

