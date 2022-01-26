U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Service Management Platform 4me Adds Lansweeper Integration to Its Ever-Growing App Store

4me, Inc.
·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another new integration has been added to the flourishing 4me® App Store, ready to use by all 4me customers. The 4me Lansweeper app is a one-directional, out-of-the-box integration between Lansweeper Enterprise Cloud and 4me that synchronizes IT asset data with the 4me configuration management database (CMDB).

Cor Winkler Prins, CEO at 4me: "It is great news that we can now offer our customers this integration between Lansweeper and 4me in the form of an easy-to-use app. With our complete service management platform, we strive to provide seamless cross-enterprise visibility and collaboration and connecting and centralizing IT Asset Data is essential to help companies achieve this."

Cassandra Lloyd, Partner Alliance Manager at Lansweeper: "At Lansweeper, we believe in connecting knowledge, technology, and new ideas to improve the way we all work together. Our customers do too, and we find that more and more of them use 4me to manage their service management. Being able to offer them this integration as an App will make the integration between 4me and Lansweeper even easier to implement."

4me as a Single Source of Truth
Keeping asset data up to date can be challenging for larger organizations. Lansweeper is an IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution that automatically gathers hardware and software information of computers and other devices on a computer network.

4me's service management platform is built to enable seamless collaboration between multiple service providers with complete cross-enterprise visibility and control. Many 4me customers use Lansweeper to stay in control of their asset data. Maintaining these assets in the service management solution allows them to be related to assignments. This makes it easier for support specialists to find hardware items or find out what other issues have affected a CI in the past.

The 4me Lansweeper App
Organizations that use both 4me and Lansweeper can now easily integrate both platforms by activating the 4me Lansweeper app in the 4me App Store. The first time the app is used, all physical assets from the Lansweeper inventory are swiftly imported into 4me. From then on, administrators can decide exactly which data to import on a daily basis to maintain the asset data up to date in the service management application.

Emile Fourie, Specialist: Service Process Optimisation at Dimension Data: "We have already tested the integration and were greatly impressed with the results. Connecting and centralizing our IT asset data in 4me in this way will be of great value to us and increase visibility and efficiency."

The installation process is straightforward and explained step by step in a 4me knowledge article.

The 4me App Store
As the number of standard integrations with 4me continues to grow, the 4me App Store is also rapidly growing. It offers more and more standard 4me integrations and presents them in a way that makes them easy to manage by administrators.

About 4me - The Complete Service Management Platform
4me® combines ITSM with ESM and SIAM capabilities, enabling all internal departments, such as IT, HR, and Facilities, as well as external managed service providers, to work seamlessly with each other. At the same time, 4me provides complete visibility and control of service cost and quality.

About Lansweeper
Lansweeper is an IT asset management software provider helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their IT devices and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their IT assets by providing actionable insight into their IT infrastructure at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software.

Press contact: gertje.bosma@4me.com

