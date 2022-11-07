U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

IT Service Management SOA Policy Template Platinum Edition: Save Time and Increase Efficiency with 140+ Pages of Templates

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Service Management SOA Policy Template - Platinum Edition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


IT Service Management -Service Oriented Architecture Template - Platinum Edition includes:

IT Service Management Policy Template(Word) is a 140 plus page document that contains standards, policies and procedures, metrics and service level agreements for the help desk, change control, service requests, blog/personal website, and travel and off-site meetings. It also contains a Change Request Form, Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, and an Internet Use Approval Form. This Template is ITIL compliant.

IT full multi-page job descriptions in MS WORD .docx format. These multi-page job description include all of the job description in the Silver Edition, all come as individual files using long file names and are easily modified.

Internet and IT Job Descriptions HandiGuide - Over 750 pages in PDF format. PLUS up to 5 custom job descriptions when Job Content forms are provided to us within 30 days of purchase.

Topics included in the template are:

  • Service Requests Policy

  • Service Request Standard

  • Help Desk Policy

  • Help Desk Standards

  • Help Desk Procedures

  • Help Desk Service Level Agreement

  • Change Control Standard

  • Change Control Quality Assurance Standard

  • Change Control Management Workbook

  • Documentation Standard

  • Application Version Control Standard

  • Version Control Standard

  • Internet, e-Mail and Electronic Communication Policy

  • Blog & Personal Web Site Policy

  • Travel and Off-Site Meeting

  • Sensitive Information Policy

In addition, the ITSM template includes the Business and IT Impact Questionnaire, a Change Control Request Form and an Internet Use Approval Form. It conforms with ITIL.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irx2pk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-service-management-soa-policy-template-platinum-edition-save-time-and-increase-efficiency-with-140-pages-of-templates-301670214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

