Managers who use AI will replace managers who don't, says an IBM exec

Last week, IBM announced the firm will pause hiring on roles that can be replaced by AI.

New research suggests AI-chatbot ChatGPT has the potential to manage employees well.

Cutting-edge AI tools like ChatGPT isn't quite ready to replace managers — but those who don't learn how to use AI may be at-risk of losing their jobs.

"AI may not replace managers, but the managers that use AI will replace the managers that do not," Rob Thomas, chief commercial officer at IBM, said during a recent press conference, TechCrunch reported. "It really does change how people work."

"I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg, referring to the company's 26,000 non-customer facing roles. That would amount to about 7,800 jobs being replaced by the technology.

IBM slashed 3,900 jobs — or 1.5% of its global workforce — earlier this year, per Bloomberg.

Businesses have used ChatGPT to develop code, generate marketing materials, and write proposals to prospective clients.

New research suggests ChatGPT may also do a decent job at managing employees. Researchers at Jobsage, an employee transparency site, prompted ChatGPT to write emails that address 15 "sensitive management scenarios," like an employee found intoxicated on the job and an employee who learned they are being laid off.

Experts in law, human resources, and management evaluated the emails to see how ChatGPT navigated each scenario. 60% of the AI's responses were perceived as acceptable by the experts, according to the study.

ChatGPT performed the best when addressing an employee under investigation for sexual harassment and when discussing a company switching healthcare providers to reduce spending, per the study. Responses to employee concerns over pay equity, heavy workloads, and a freeze on raises received the lowest ratings.

Whether you're a manager or a customer service representative, it's becoming clear that AI may impact every role — and it may be best if you learn how to use it.

Richard Baldwin, an economist, echoed Thomas's sentiment on AI.

"AI won't take your job," Baldwin said during a panel at the 2023 World Economic Forum's Growth Summit. "It's somebody using AI that will take your job."

Read the original article on Business Insider