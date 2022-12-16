Managers’ Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Tekali
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ninnas, Toivo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 14.12.2022
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.542 EUR
(2): Volume: 37,000; Unit price: 0.543 EUR
(3): Volume: 23,000; Unit price: 0.544 EUR
(4): Volume: 33,000; Unit price: 0.545 EUR
(5): Volume: 34,000; Unit price: 0.546 EUR
(6): Volume: 23,171; Unit price: 0.547 EUR
(7): Volume: 31,829; Unit price: 0.548 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(7): Volume: 192,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.5453 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee