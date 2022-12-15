U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,962.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,703.00
    -47.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.70
    -0.58 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    -15.80 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.62 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2391
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7420
    +0.3270 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,734.44
    -60.38 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.77
    -4.14 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Managers’ Transactions

Tallink Grupp
·1 min read
Tallink Grupp
Tallink Grupp

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PN Management OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 14.12.2022
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 16,040; Unit price: 0.54475748 EUR
(2): Volume: 13,960; Unit price: 0.54662536 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.545626 EUR

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


Recommended Stories