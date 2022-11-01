U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.10
    -15.88 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,653.20
    -79.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.39
    +4.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    +2.04 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.00
    +10.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.62
    +0.51 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1483
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2350
    -0.4790 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,477.82
    +73.55 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.22
    +0.18 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Managing Hard Waste in Multi-Unit Developments

Waste Sense (965462)
·2 min read

From mattresses to rugs, couches, cabinets and electrical appliances, a substantial amount of hard waste is dumped in bin rooms and outside multi-unit developments.

Waste Sense

Waste Sense
Waste Sense

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard rubbish dumping causes massive headaches for residents of medium to high-density buildings. According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, for those who live, own and work in owners corporations, hard rubbish dumping is nothing new. The main issue is that if the culprit can't be found, the dumped waste causes financial burden on body corporates, as it needs to be removed at everyone's expense.

Waste Sense explains that unless the waste dumpers are caught in the act or there is evidence on CCTV footage, it can be nearly impossible to find out who is doing it. Since rubbish can't just be left in communal areas, it needs to be removed.

Removal of dumped hard rubbish can be costly for the owners corporations, if the problem is occurring frequently. Waste Sense says that while waste management companies aren't contracted to pick up hard waste, it may be beneficial for owners corporations to organise hard waste collection services throughout the year.

Additionally, Waste Sense says it's important for owners corporations to encourage best-practice behaviour by all residents. They should be educating tenants about managing their own hard waste and reminding them that common areas are not dumping grounds. Ensuring adequate signage is around stressing the importance of proper waste management is one step owners corporations can take. Waste Sense says some councils offer hard waste collection services, while others provide tip vouchers and these services should be communicated to all residents.

As an independent waste broker, Waste Sense can help owners corporations find the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution to their waste needs. With varying bin types to suit all waste and recycling needs, Waste Sense ensures customers get value for money while also maintaining compliant with the necessary legislation.

For more information on waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

Contact Information:
Waste Sense
Founder
service@wastesense.com.au
1300 492 783

Related Images






Image 1: Waste Sense


Waste Sense



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why First Solar Stock Surged Today

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 9.7% on Monday, following bullish commentary from two Wall Street investment teams. Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith reiterated his buy rating on First Solar's stock. First Solar's third-quarter financial report showed that it's well positioned to benefit from the industry's favorable supply and demand dynamics, according to Dumoulin-Smith.

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Adds Another Big Fuel Source

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a rarity in the utility sector. A big growth driver has been its investments in renewable energy. While renewables will remain a powerful growth driver in the coming years, the company continues seeking additional fuel sources to keep growing at an above-average rate.

  • Tesla Talked to Glencore About Buying Stake in the Miner

    Discussions were preliminary and didn’t result in any deal. Tesla is already a customer of Glencore, a big cobalt producer.

  • US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers

    Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.

  • European Gas Declines Again as Warm Weather Postpones Heating

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell further as a spell of warm weather delayed the heating season, providing some respite to regional economies on the brink of recession.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Socia

  • OPEC Sec Gen: Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • Hurricane Ian left behind tons of debris. Here's how Florida officials are getting rid of it.

    Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian sent shockwaves across the world. Cities, bridges and entire islands were completely leveled when Ian made landfall as a fierce Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida in late September. Now, just over a month after Ian's landfall, residents are still trying to pick up the pieces, and collection trucks continue to remove piles upon piles of heavy debris. However, the tons of debris that litter the roads and fill people's homes doesn't just disappea

  • SNC-Lavalin awarded $30M US contract to provide engineering services enhancing North Carolina's preparedness and resiliency against water hazards

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed US$30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State's floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-w

  • Zelenskyy proposes "economic Ramstein": 40% of energy infrastructure damaged

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 17:39 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the next steps to ensure Ukraine's energy security during a meeting with Kadri Simson, the EU Commissioner for Energy.

  • OPEC releases 2022 World Oil Outlook

    OPEC estimates show that the world markets could demand more oil for the next decade, despite a push toward renewable energy and electric cars. Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, joins CBS News to talk about what the projection means and how it could affect suppliers and consumers.

  • A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

    Jeff Miller/GettyGlacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to crea

  • Dozens of newly preserved acres could lead to miles of new hiking trails in Randolph County

    Piedmont Land Conservancy promises new hiking trails after land preservation in Randolph County. The project could have some cultural implications

  • Karora Achieves Carbon Neutrality in 2022 Following the Retirement of Diversified Carbon Offsets Purchased via Invert Inc. and Provides Update on Emissions Reduction Strategy

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will achieve carbon neutrality for the second straight year in 2022 for its own operations (Scope 1 emissions) and purchased electricity consumption (Scope 2 emissions) through the purchase and retirement of 95,000 tonnes of verified carbon offset credits. The credit retirements form a part of Karora's ongoing carbon emissions reduction and concurrent offset strategy.

  • Tribe seeks to adapt as climate change alters ancestral home

    This was a land of dense forests. For thousands of years, the Tewa people of Kha’p’o Owingeh — Valley of the Wild Roses — have called Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico home. Fields near the Rio Grande bore a bounty of corn, beans, squash and chiles.

  • In California’s Wine Country, Some Towns Ban New Gasoline Stations

    Advocates urge prohibitions to fight climate change, while opponents say gas prices will rise and stations can charge electric cars.

  • Nikola, KeyState to collaborate on hydrogen supply

    However, Nikola said it was working on a definitive agreement with the hydrogen producer to expand supply for Nikola's fuel-cell electric vehicles. The over 7,000-acre KeyState site is expected to be operational in 2026 and will also supply ammonia and urea for industrial and transportation markets. Nikola is also building a hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-truck with a range of up to 500 miles and a refuel time of under 20 minutes that would enable it to carry freight over longer distances.

  • Brazil's New President Gives the Amazon a Fighting Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningEvery election is now a climate election. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s narrow win over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to be Brazil’s newest president this

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • Why Dogecoin Continues to Zoom Higher

    The meme cryptocurrency has been on an absolute tear this week after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter.