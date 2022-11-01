Managing Hard Waste in Multi-Unit Developments

From mattresses to rugs, couches, cabinets and electrical appliances, a substantial amount of hard waste is dumped in bin rooms and outside multi-unit developments.

Waste Sense

Waste Sense

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard rubbish dumping causes massive headaches for residents of medium to high-density buildings. According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, for those who live, own and work in owners corporations, hard rubbish dumping is nothing new. The main issue is that if the culprit can't be found, the dumped waste causes financial burden on body corporates, as it needs to be removed at everyone's expense.

Waste Sense explains that unless the waste dumpers are caught in the act or there is evidence on CCTV footage, it can be nearly impossible to find out who is doing it. Since rubbish can't just be left in communal areas, it needs to be removed.

Removal of dumped hard rubbish can be costly for the owners corporations, if the problem is occurring frequently. Waste Sense says that while waste management companies aren't contracted to pick up hard waste, it may be beneficial for owners corporations to organise hard waste collection services throughout the year.

Additionally, Waste Sense says it's important for owners corporations to encourage best-practice behaviour by all residents. They should be educating tenants about managing their own hard waste and reminding them that common areas are not dumping grounds. Ensuring adequate signage is around stressing the importance of proper waste management is one step owners corporations can take. Waste Sense says some councils offer hard waste collection services, while others provide tip vouchers and these services should be communicated to all residents.

As an independent waste broker, Waste Sense can help owners corporations find the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution to their waste needs. With varying bin types to suit all waste and recycling needs, Waste Sense ensures customers get value for money while also maintaining compliant with the necessary legislation.

Story continues

For more information on waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

Contact Information:

Waste Sense

Founder

service@wastesense.com.au

1300 492 783



Related Images













Image 1: Waste Sense





Waste Sense









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



