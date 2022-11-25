U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Managing Vendor/CRO (Contract Research Organisation)/CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organisation) Oversight Training Course (January 16-17, 2023)

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Vendor/CRO (Contract Research Organisation)/CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organisation) Oversight Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On this course you will learn how to prepare a request for proposal (RFP), evaluate and select the right CRO and establish procedures for vendor oversight for R&D projects you need to outsource.

You will also cover the techniques for successfully managing CROs/ vendors and the shared responsibilities required by the sponsor and the service provider. Managing CRO performance issues will also be discussed.

With regulatory inspectors increasingly finding issues with vendor oversight by sponsor organisations, it is becoming even more important for the pharmaceutical industry to employ efficient and accurate strategies for managing outsourced activities.

A company's ability to identify and select the right CRO/ vendor for the right project and manage them efficiently and effectively will help to ensure compliance with the regulator's expectations.

The course is equally useful to CROs/other vendors and consultants to understand how to work effectively with sponsor organisations.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for personnel involved in CRO/vendor management and oversight in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, animal health and medical device industries including those working in clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, manufacturing, clinical outsourcing, contracts, quality, clinical operations, vendor management and global QA/compliance.

It will also be relevant for outsourcing, purchasing, finance and contract management staff who participate in the RFP process who will find this course a valuable introduction or refresher course focusing on best practice.

This course will also help CRO/vendor personnel to work more successfully with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies through gaining a much clearer understanding of their needs when outsourcing.

Benefits of attending:

  • Understand how to effectively manage CROs/vendors used in the pharma industry

  • Build an understanding of your responsibilities as the sponsor and identify the right level of management and oversight

  • Discuss how to put in place a robust CRO/vendor selection process

  • Discover tools and processes to manage CROs and other vendors

  • Measure CRO performance including metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs)

Key Topics Covered:

Background to the CRO industry and meeting regulatory expectations

  • Outsourcing today for the pharma industry

  • Different models of outsourcing in the pharma industry

  • Examine EU and FDA expectations for outsourcing in the pharma industry

  • The potential benefits and drivers of outsourcing

Effective oversight and management: how CROs and sponsors can work successfully on R&D projects

  • Challenges of working with CROs to ensure effective management and oversight

Vendor/CRO selection - an overview of selection and bidding processes including assessing the competency of the CRO/vendor

  • Evaluating responses to the RFP

  • Pre-qualification of vendors and vendor audits

  • Contracts, negotiations and partnering with CROs

  • All or none - what should you outsource?

  • Sponsor responsibilities for the clinical study vs the CRO

  • Writing the RFP

Managing vendor/CRO project set-up

  • Building an effective relationship with the CRO while providing sponsor oversight and a working escalation of issues

  • How to set the stage so the CRO focuses on quality - the quality/oversight plan

  • Briefing the CRO to be able to work successfully in the pharma industry

  • Clarity of roles and responsibilities

Oversight preparation, planning and clarity of roles and responsibilities

  • Project set-up, planning and initiation with CROs for R&D projects

  • Training CROs

  • Which SOPs should CROs use?

  • Clarity and communications with CROs

  • Risk assessment tools

  • Tools and techniques for managing CRO performance - understand the KPIs/ dashboards/report processes that can be set up in order to manage regular meetings with CROs/vendors

Ongoing oversight and management

  • Tracking and measuring CRO progress and performance

  • Ongoing training and integrating new CRO staff

  • Auditing CROs

  • Maintaining effective communication with your CRO

  • Progress and update meetings/TCs with CROs

    • Agendas for meetings with CROs to include update reports

    • Discussion of billing issues with CROs

    • Deliverables and analysing performance trends

    • Troubleshooting problems with CROs - common problems and possible solutions

End of project oversight: reviewing CROs during and at the end of the project

  • Review meetings

  • Feedback and learnings for using the CRO in the future

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buyq55


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


