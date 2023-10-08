Manchester United's (NYSE:MANU) investors will be pleased with their favorable 42% return over the last year

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 42%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Manchester United made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Manchester United saw its revenue grow by 7.3%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 42%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Manchester United shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Manchester United you should be aware of.

