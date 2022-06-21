U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Mandalay Resources Corporation Confirms Excellent Results From Its Björkdal Eastward Mine Extension Drilling and Reports Encouraging Results From the North Zone Drilling Program

Mandalay Resources Corporation
·21 min read
·21 min read
In this article:
  MNDJF
Mandalay Resources Corporation
Mandalay Resources Corporation

Figure 1

Perspective view of the Björkdal Mine looking towards the SW highlighting the interaction of the veining (Red), Marble (Blue) and Björkdal fault (Yellow). Drilling from the 2022 Eastern extension and North Zone programs is also shown.
Perspective view of the Björkdal Mine looking towards the SW highlighting the interaction of the veining (Red), Marble (Blue) and Björkdal fault (Yellow). Drilling from the 2022 Eastern extension and North Zone programs is also shown.

Figure 2

Plan section of the Central Zone – Lake Zone Link Drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.
Plan section of the Central Zone – Lake Zone Link Drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Figure 3

Photograph of core containing gold within MU22-010 (340.05 – 342.25 m – ETW 1.61m @ 27.3 g/t Au).
Photograph of core containing gold within MU22-010 (340.05 – 342.25 m – ETW 1.61m @ 27.3 g/t Au).

Figure 4

Plan section of the North Zone drilling area showing the 2022 drilling complete to date. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.
Plan section of the North Zone drilling area showing the 2022 drilling complete to date. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Figure 5

East-West cross-section of area showing the divergence of Marble and Björkdal Shear. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.
East-West cross-section of area showing the divergence of Marble and Björkdal Shear. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Figure 6

Photograph of the MU22-002 intercept at 476.7m with image of core showing gold entrained within quartz.
Photograph of the MU22-002 intercept at 476.7m with image of core showing gold entrained within quartz.

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or the “Company”) (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to provide an update on the eastern extension drilling and significant intercepts from the North Zone drilling program at its Björkdal operation in Sweden.

New Drilling Highlights:

North Zone

  • 155.0 g/t gold over 0.80 m (Estimated True Width “ETW” 0.61 m);

  • 183.0 g/t gold over 0.45 m (ETW 0.34 m); and

  • 64.8 g/t gold over 0.85 m (ETW 0.55 m) in MU22-002.

Extension Plunge Extension

  • 14.7 g/t gold over 4.10 m (ETW 3.48 m) in MU21-009;

  • 27.3 g/t gold over 2.20 m (ETW 1.61 m) in MU21-010; and

  • 91.3 g/t gold over 0.30 m (ETW 0.26 m) in MU21-012.

Note: Further intercept details including significant intercepts within composite intervals can be found in Table 1 in the Appendix to this document.

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented:

“We are pleased to report progress on the Eastern Plunge extension program where infill drilling of the eastern section between the Central and Lake Zone plunge extensions have produced excellent results while bridging our knowledge in this new and exciting extension. We expect these results will increase our 2022 year-end Mineral Reserves.

“Furthermore, as the initial step out phase of eastern extension drilling concludes, underground drilling resources will shift towards our North Zone program. An area north of Aurora in which east-west trending veining parallels the Aurora and surrounding veins. The latest round of drilling is ongoing and is aimed at infilling known veining and testing for the lateral and vertical extents. So far, the drilling supports the interpreted veining previously tested and suggest a concentration of veining approximately 450 m north of Aurora where the best grades of the prospect have been recovered in MU22-002. Lateral extension drilling is not far progressed, however, there are indications that the trend could span 750 m.

“Lastly, a video has been prepared by Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration, to further explain the information in this release. This video can be found on Mandalay’s website or by clicking here.”

Dual focus for Underground Exploration

During the first half of 2022 underground exploration at Björkdal has been focused on further defining the Eastern Plunge extension veining and investigating the breadth and grade of mineralization to the north of Aurora within the North Zone.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59472517-26a9-427b-a806-e80d75655662

Figure 1. Perspective view of the Björkdal Mine looking towards the SW highlighting the interaction of the veining (Red), Marble (Blue) and Björkdal fault (Yellow). Drilling from the 2022 Eastern extension and North Zone programs is also shown.

Eastern Extension

Late in 2021, it became apparent that a gap of highly prospective ground was underexplored between Lake and Central Zones at depth. A testing program was designed to explore the gap and yielded initial success (press released January 24, 2022). A follow-up drilling campaign was designed to define the extended and newly discovered veining. The 2022 program included seven holes and intercepted 17 now modelled veins with encouraging grades amongst them including 14.7 g/t gold over 4.10 m (3.48 m ETW) and 27.3 g/t gold over 2.20 m (1.61 m ETW). Assays are pending for the last half of MU22-006 however veining was identified within this drillhole along trend.

This drilling program has now identified veining of mineable grades up to 400 m down plunge from the current underground infrastructure.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0ccaea4-94b3-4498-b3ea-67b04851289b

Figure 2. Plan section of the Central Zone – Lake Zone Link Drilling. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Like previous drilling of the eastern continuation, visible gold is common within the quartz veining and is generally accompanied by significant gold grades when assayed. Below is an image of the aforementioned MU022-010 intercept.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bfc75dc-c078-4902-ba7e-d32b98b4a73f

Figure 3. Photograph of core containing gold within MU22-010 (340.05 – 342.25 m – ETW 1.61m @ 27.3 g/t Au).

North Zone

In January 2022, Mandalay recommenced the North Zone drilling program with an intention to further define mineralization intercepted in 2020 and test for lateral and vertical extents. The drilling program is ongoing with 11 drill holes completed to-date. Excitingly, the drilling has highlighted an area of increased veining density at approximately 450 m north of Aurora. This increased density is also accompanied by increased grades with two of the best results in the prospect coming from MU22-002. These are: 155.0 g/t gold over 0.80 m (0.61 m ETW) in MU22-002 and 183.0 g/t gold over 0.45 m (0.34 m ETW).

Apart from the exceptional grade, these intercepts are important due to their location above the marble unit and what that could mean for vertical and lateral grade continuity. Veining below the marble horizon general persists for 80 m in vertical extent. The Aurora orebody – like the North Zone – exists above the marble and has a mineable vertical extent of approximately 350 m and lateral extent of 400 m. The 2022 North Zone drilling campaign has intersected mineralization across a 750 m trend and 200 m vertical extent although the bounds of the zone have not yet been found.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75aea6e4-9958-4f6e-891e-5313c639e23f

Figure 4. Plan section of the North Zone drilling area showing the 2022 drilling complete to date. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c6c133-05d5-4c6c-adde-6f5371182f73

Figure 5. East-West cross-section of area showing the divergence of Marble and Björkdal Shear. Intercepts above 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are denoted by dots. Drillholes are annotated with composites over 2.0 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m.

Drilling and development of both areas of interest will be ongoing through 2022 with an intent of increasing reserves and setting up the next high tonnage and grade development area for the Björkdal Mine.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98e8b3ba-1540-4241-bc8c-9a3e7ee32902

Figure 6. Photograph of the MU22-002 intercept at 476.7m with image of core showing gold entrained within quartz.

Drilling and Assaying

At Björkdal, all diamond drill core was logged and sampled by Björkdal geologists. Exploration drill hole samples were sent to CRS Laboratories Oy (“CRS”) in Kempele, Finland for sample preparation and assaying.

Assaying was conducted utilizing the Pal1000 cyanide leaching processes. Mandalay’s rigorous QA/QC program included the use of standard reference samples, blanks, duplicates, repeats, and internal laboratory quality assurance procedures (see March 31, 2022, Technical Report entitled “Mandalay Resources – Björkdal Property NI 43-101 Technical Report” available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), which contains a complete description of drilling, sampling, and assaying procedures).

Qualified Person:

Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), as well as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

For Further Information

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations

Contact:
647.260.1566 ext. 1

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine), with projects in Chile and Canada under closure or development status. The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay’s mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company’s main objective is to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the exploration results disclosed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mandalay’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022, a copy of which is available under Mandalay’s profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Appendix

Table 1. Table of Significant Intercepts from the Central to Lake Zone drilling program

Drill Hole
ID

From
(m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True
Width (m)

Au
Grade
(g/t)

Au (g/t)
over
min. 1m
width

MU22-006

23.30

23.75

0.45

0.34

3.6

1.2

MU22-006

44.00

44.35

0.35

0.22

55.8

12.3

MU22-006

74.60

75.95

1.35

1.30

1.4

1.4

MU22-006

100.75

101.25

0.50

0.40

8.4

8.4

MU22-006

237.00

238.10

1.10

0.87

2.7

2.7

MU22-007

110.55

113.05

2.50

1.61

2.0

2.0

MU22-007

217.40

217.90

0.50

0.43

4.7

2.0

MU22-007

241.30

242.65

1.35

1.17

3.8

3.8

MU22-008

101.15

101.85

0.70

0.44

1.2

1.2

MU22-008

125.80

126.85

1.05

0.66

1.0

1.0

MU22-008

305.00

308.00

3.00

0.78

2.8

2.2

MU22-008

359.55

359.85

0.30

0.23

24.6

5.7

MU22-008

365.00

366.00

1.00

0.63

13.3

13.3

MU22-009

25.00

26.00

1.00

0.77

0.9

0.9

MU22-009

33.00

34.00

1.00

0.77

1.8

1.8

MU22-009

55.00

56.00

1.00

0.77

1.1

1.1

MU22-009

87.00

88.00

1.00

0.77

1.5

1.5

MU22-009

94.95

95.25

0.30

0.23

68.4

15.7

MU22-009

126.05

127.00

0.95

0.73

0.8

0.8

MU22-009

215.40

215.80

0.40

0.38

6.1

2.3

MU22-009

229.30

233.40

4.10

3.48

14.7

14.7

MU22-009

247.70

248.75

1.05

0.81

2.0

2.0

MU22-009

250.80

254.50

3.70

2.83

2.4

2.4

MU22-009

356.00

359.00

3.00

2.32

8.1

8.1

MU22-009

383.60

384.25

0.65

0.56

29.1

16.3

MU22-009

402.35

403.00

0.65

0.50

41.8

20.9

MU22-009

427.00

427.95

0.95

0.73

0.8

0.8

MU22-009

473.85

474.15

0.30

0.26

11.5

3.0

MU22-010

81.85

82.95

1.10

1.08

4.2

4.2

MU22-010

101.95

103.05

1.10

0.78

1.7

1.3

MU22-010

108.00

109.00

1.00

0.71

6.8

4.8

MU22-010

137.00

138.00

1.00

0.78

0.8

0.8

MU22-010

148.05

148.95

0.90

0.78

0.8

0.6

MU22-010

255.85

256.40

0.55

0.39

4.0

1.5

MU22-010

265.05

266.05

1.00

0.78

2.5

2.5

MU22-010

319.05

320.00

0.95

0.74

0.9

0.9

MU22-010

323.00

326.00

3.00

2.35

2.2

2.2

MU22-010

340.05

342.25

2.20

1.61

27.3

27.3

MU22-010

360.00

361.00

1.00

0.78

0.9

0.9

MU22-010

363.95

364.75

0.80

0.69

9.6

6.6

MU22-010

373.20

374.15

0.95

0.78

1.9

1.5

MU22-010

385.00

386.00

1.00

0.78

1.3

1.3

MU22-010

386.60

387.00

0.40

0.38

1.5

0.6

MU22-011

24.00

26.05

2.05

0.87

1.7

1.5

MU22-011

32.00

33.00

1.00

0.66

1.0

1.0

MU22-011

37.00

37.95

0.95

0.63

7.2

7.2

MU22-011

82.00

83.00

1.00

0.66

2.1

2.1

MU22-011

215.00

215.35

0.35

0.32

7.8

2.5

MU22-011

271.95

273.00

1.05

0.70

1.1

1.1

MU22-011

333.60

334.20

0.60

0.56

28.9

16.2

MU22-011

345.00

347.85

2.85

2.18

1.4

1.4

MU22-011

366.00

368.00

2.00

1.00

2.6

2.6

MU22-011

375.95

376.95

1.00

0.50

2.1

1.1

MU22-011

405.05

405.90

0.85

0.56

3.4

3.4

MU22-011

480.75

481.80

1.05

0.53

1.1

0.6

MU22-012

259.45

259.75

0.30

0.28

2.5

0.7

MU22-012

265.00

266.30

1.30

1.15

3.2

3.2

MU22-012

274.70

275.00

0.30

0.26

91.3

23.7

MU22-012

301.70

302.00

0.30

0.27

1.9

0.5

MU22-012

309.00

310.00

1.00

1.00

1.4

1.4

MU22-012

311.00

312.10

1.10

0.71

1.0

0.7

MU22-012

317.95

319.00

1.05

0.95

1.2

1.1

MU22-012

347.40

347.80

0.40

0.20

3.8

0.8

MU22-012

354.00

356.00

2.00

1.73

3.5

3.5

Notes:

  1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.

  2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 2. Table of Significant Intercepts from the North Zone drilling program

Drill Hole
ID

From
(m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

Estimated
True
Width (m)

Au
Grade
(g/t)

Au (g/t)
over
min. 1m
width

MU22-001

12.70

13.35

0.65

0.53

3.6

1.9

MU22-001

22.45

22.85

0.40

0.31

6.4

2.0

MU22-001

32.40

36.15

3.75

1.58

3.1

3.1

MU22-001

78.85

79.30

0.45

0.19

3.4

0.6

MU22-001

322.60

323.25

0.65

0.43

3.1

1.3

MU22-001

488.40

488.70

0.30

0.19

16.9

3.2

MU22-001

501.55

502.35

0.80

0.51

8.9

4.5

MU22-001

509.90

510.25

0.35

0.27

2.2

0.6

MU22-001

527.45

528.90

1.45

1.11

4.7

4.7

MU22-001

532.50

533.10

0.60

0.32

2.5

0.8

MU22-002

103.15

104.00

0.85

0.55

64.8

35.6

MU22-002

149.95

150.55

0.60

0.16

4.8

0.8

MU22-002

210.35

210.80

0.45

0.29

5.7

1.7

MU22-002

216.50

217.20

0.70

0.24

2.6

0.6

MU22-002

323.00

323.60

0.60

0.46

2.7

1.2

MU22-002

343.00

343.45

0.45

0.37

2.5

0.9

MU22-002

352.30

353.00

0.70

0.35

5.9

2.1

MU22-002

400.40

401.00

0.60

0.39

1.9

0.8

MU22-002

410.85

411.40

0.55

0.35

5.9

2.0

MU22-002

476.70

477.50

0.80

0.61

155.0

94.6

MU22-002

500.10

500.55

0.45

0.34

183.0

62.2

MU22-002

530.85

531.55

0.70

0.54

1.0

0.5

MU22-003

2.65

3.00

0.35

0.15

135.0

20.3

MU22-003

88.60

88.95

0.35

0.27

6.8

1.8

MU22-003

115.65

116.45

0.80

0.40

1.4

0.6

MU22-003

122.40

123.10

0.70

0.49

4.9

2.4

MU22-003

135.65

136.70

1.05

0.74

1.2

0.9

MU22-003

145.15

147.25

2.10

1.13

6.7

6.7

MU22-003

173.10

173.80

0.70

0.45

2.2

1.0

MU22-003

546.20

546.60

0.40

0.28

2.0

0.6

MU22-003

559.65

561.20

1.55

1.10

2.6

2.6

MU22-003

584.50

585.05

0.55

0.32

1.7

0.5

MU22-003

599.25

604.65

5.40

3.17

1.9

1.9

MU22-004

63.90

64.65

0.75

0.48

1.6

0.7

MU22-004

237.05

237.40

0.35

0.28

2.2

0.6

MU22-004

248.20

249.20

1.00

0.60

1.1

0.7

MU22-004

350.65

351.60

0.95

0.57

1.5

1.5

MU22-004

424.20

424.60

0.40

0.17

5.9

1.0

MU22-004

437.00

437.55

0.55

0.35

3.3

1.2

MU22-005

37.20

37.80

0.60

0.49

2.0

1.0

MU22-005

58.60

59.20

0.60

0.46

1.6

0.7

MU22-005

231.65

232.25

0.60

0.52

2.6

1.3

MU22-005

394.80

395.30

0.50

0.25

25.9

6.5

MU22-005

462.00

462.60

0.60

0.30

6.1

1.8

MU22-005

476.05

476.50

0.45

0.32

1.9

0.6

MU22-013

190.00

190.50

0.50

0.19

2.4

2.4

MU22-013

251.00

251.50

0.50

0.21

3.8

0.8

MU22-013

549.60

550.10

0.50

0.09

8.9

0.8

MU22-013

580.00

581.80

1.80

0.62

1.5

0.9

MU22-013

585.20

587.60

2.40

1.20

3.4

3.4

MU22-014

56.50

57.00

0.50

0.25

2.3

0.6

MU22-014

145.60

146.00

0.40

0.26

2.8

0.7

MU22-014

149.00

150.00

1.00

0.50

1.1

1.1

MU22-014

151.00

151.40

0.40

0.20

3.0

0.6

MU22-014

181.90

182.30

0.40

0.26

6.0

1.5

MU22-014

199.00

200.00

1.00

0.50

1.5

1.5

MU22-015A

142.00

142.50

0.50

0.25

7.8

2.0

MU22-015A

322.00

322.50

0.50

0.43

4.2

1.8

MU22-015A

549.00

549.60

0.60

0.46

12.2

5.6

MU22-016

73.50

74.50

1.00

0.64

3.3

2.1

MU22-016

109.40

110.00

0.60

0.39

2.1

0.8

MU22-016

117.60

118.50

0.90

0.69

1.3

0.9

MU22-016

161.00

161.40

0.40

0.31

1.9

0.6

MU22-016

365.70

366.00

0.30

0.26

4.7

1.2

MU22-017

69.60

72.10

2.50

2.17

2.9

2.9

MU22-017

79.00

79.50

0.50

0.43

4.2

1.8

MU22-017

255.80

256.30

0.50

0.25

5.9

1.5

MU22-017

274.00

275.00

1.00

0.75

6.0

6.0

MU22-017

281.70

282.00

0.30

0.23

11.0

2.5

MU22-017

327.00

327.40

0.40

0.38

5.4

2.0

MU22-017

410.50

411.00

0.50

0.43

1.4

0.6

MU22-017

449.00

449.60

0.60

0.46

2.2

1.0

Notes:

  1. Where true widths are greater than 1m, grades are not diluted and are presented as the grade over the composite true width.

  2. Composites that are below 0.5 g/t Au when diluted to 1 m are not reported in this table.

Table 3. Drill Hole Collar Details

Drill
Program

Drill Hole
ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Date
Complete

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-001

763276

7213187

-281

598.90

-23.0

325.3

4/5/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-002

763271

7213231

-203

623.80

-26.6

312.9

17/1/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-003

763243

7213184

-184

610.20

-27.1

316.8

7/2/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-004

763242

7213184

-185

621.05

-33.1

310.2

28/2/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-005

763242

7213183

-184

530.40

-30.4

303.4

5/6/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-006

764152

7213204

-223

500.50

-35.3

330.2

5/4/2022

CZ - LZ Infill

MU22-007

764149

7213200

-222

491.80

-36.4

339.1

26/4/2022

North Zone

MU22-008

764149

7213200

-222

513.45

-35.2

330.2

4/5/2022

North Zone

MU22-009

764152

7213204

-222

501.05

-30.8

321.3

6/4/2022

North Zone

MU22-010

764152

7213204

-222

404.35

-30.4

316.3

5/2/2022

North Zone

MU22-011

764149

7213200

-222

498.05

-29.9

308.3

27/2/2022

North Zone

MU22-012

764149

7213201

-222

433.00

-22.2

299.3

16/3/2022

North Zone

MU22-013

763463

7213371

-319

600.35

-36.7

355.5

16/3/2022

North Zone

MU22-014

763463

7213370

-319

600.30

-39.2

344.7

24/2/2022

North Zone

MU22-015

763462

7213370

-319

174.50

-41.0

330.3

22/12/2021

North Zone

MU22-015A

763462

7213370

-319

603.30

-41.1

331.0

30/1/2022

North Zone

MU22-016

763462

7213370

-319

384.50

-34.5

320.6

6/4/2022

North Zone

MU22-017

763361

7213275

-301

600.40

-26.2

330.3

4/5/2022

North Zone

MU22-022

763276

7213187

-281

597.50

-26.0

329.3

14/5/2022

Notes:

  1. Coordinate System: SWEREF 99


