How 'The Mandalorian' and ILM invisibly reinvented film and TV production

"The Mandalorian" was a pretty good show. On that most people seem to agree. But while a successful live-action Star Wars TV series is important in its own right, the way this particular show was made represents a far greater change, perhaps the most important since the green screen. The cutting edge tech (literally) behind "The Mandalorian" creates a new standard and paradigm for media — and the audience will none the wiser.

What is this magical new technology? It's an evolution of a technique that's been in use for nearly a century in one form or another: displaying a live image behind the actors. But the advance is not in the idea but the execution: a confluence of technologies that redefines "virtual production" and will empower a new generation of creators.

As detailed in an extensive report in American Cinematographer Magazine (I've been chasing this story for some time but suspected this venerable trade publication would get the drop on me), the production process of "The Mandalorian" is completely unlike any before, and it's hard to imagine any major film production not using the technology going forward.

"So what the hell is it?" I hear you asking.

Meet "The Volume."

Formally called Stagecraft, it's 20 feet tall, 270 degrees around, and 75 feet across — the largest and most sophisticated virtual filmmaking environment yet made. ILM just today publicly released a behind-the-scenes video of the system in use as well as a number of new details about it.

It's not easy being green

In filmmaking terms, a "volume" generally refers to a space where motion capture and compositing take place. Some volumes are big and built into sets, as you might have seen in behind-the-scenes footage of Marvel or Star Wars movies. Some are smaller, plainer affairs where the motions of the actors behind CG characters play out their roles.

But they generally have one thing in common: They're static. Giant, bright green, blank expanses.

Does that look like fun to shoot in?

One of the most difficult things for an actor in modern filmmaking is getting into character while surrounded by green walls, foam blocks indicating obstacles to be painted in later, and people with mocap dots on their face and suits with ping-pong balls attached. Not to mention everything has green reflections that need to be lit or colored out.

Advances some time ago (think prequels-era Star Wars) enabled cameras to display a rough pre-visualization of what the final film would look like, instantly substituting CG backgrounds and characters onto monitors. Sure, that helps with composition and camera movement, but the world of the film isn't there, the way it is with practical sets and on-site shoots.

Practical effects were a deliberate choice for "The Child" (AKA Baby Yoda) as well.

