'The Mandalorian' season three is on the way—find out how to stream it on Disney+

Get ready for the new season of "The Mandalorian" by signing up for Disney+ today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While Star Wars may be taking a break from cinemas, the galaxy far far away is continuing to expand on TV—specifically on Disney+, which has been the home of numerous new series and stories that make George Lucas's original creation seem even more amazing. Next year, the biggest star of the new Star Wars expanded universe will be back on screens for a whole new adventure. That's right...Baby Yoda! Oh, and the other guy too in The Mandalorian season three.

The Mandalorian on Disney+

End-of-Summer Stealsfest is finally here. Sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter to get exclusive deals for our subscribers now through Sept. 22.

Yes, Star Wars released the first teaser trailer for season three of The Mandalorian. Though an official release date hasn't dropped, the franchise has promised new episodes will be released in 2023. The new trailer shows the return of Pedro Pascal's mysterious, titular bounty hunter with the adorable (and merchandise-ready) Grogu by his side. We'll also see the return of series favorites, including Carl Weathers as the shady Greef Karga and Katee Sackhoff as the deadly Bo-Katan Kryze, as Mando tries to learn more about his past and what he can do for the future of the galaxy.

►Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Solo Stove and iRobot

We've got all the essential information on how to catch up on this epic adventure, so read on to find out more about Disney+, The Mandalorian and what it has to offer.

What is The Mandalorian about?

Taking place after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian follows its title character (Pascal) as he roams the galaxy hunting criminals, cold-hearted and dangerous. But all that changes when he comes across a small creature defenseless and in need of help. Somehow, Mando forms a bond with the tiny creature and learns how important he is to others in the galaxy, from desperate vestiges of the fallen Empire to followers of the old Jedi order. As he and Grogu traverse the universe, the Mandalorian fights off soldiers, monsters and other galactic scum while finding out more about his place among the stars and spaceships.

Story continues

Created by Jon Favreau (Elf, Iron Man, The Jungle Book), The Mandalorian has won 14 Emmy awards in its only two seasons, with both seasons also earning Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. That praise comes from the show's creative departments, bringing in directors like Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Desperado​​​​​​, From Dusk Till Dawn). Longtime Star Wars fans also adore the show for its connections to the expanded universe, including live-action portrayals of animated characters like Bo-Katan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the return of longtime fan favorites like Boba Fett from the original trilogy. All of that supports the amazing set designs, eye-catching special effects and charismatic performances expected from the Star Wars universe.

Where can you stream The Mandalorian?

Disney+ is the only place where you can watch the new season of The Mandalorian, its first two seasons and other Star Wars content. The streaming service is available via an internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. Viewers can use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to see all films available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, and select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

Disney+ isn't just the home of Star Wars content. There are the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, plus tons of Disney shows and movies, like the recently-released remake of Pinocchio. There are also classic episodes of The Simpsons, nature documentaries produced by National Geographic and even music specials from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And all of that is on top of beloved Disney Channel shows and acclaimed Pixar movies!

How do you sign up for Disney+?

To stream those shows and movies, you can sign up for Disney+ right now and pay a monthly subscription of $7.99. You can also get Disney+ for a year with an annual fee of $79.99. If you're a Hulu subscriber, you can add Disney+ to your payment plan for $2.99 a month. Keep in mind that prices for Disney+ subscriptions are expected to rise this December.

You can watch Disney+ content on Apple devices, Android smartphones, Roku streaming sticks, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, LG TVs, Samsung tech, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

While waiting for the new season of The Mandalorian, you can watch all nine entries of the cinematic Skywalker Saga, from A New Hope all the way to The Rise of Skywalker. You can also rewatch classic Disney Channel shows including Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire and plenty of others. After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney+ also features various Fox hits like Avatar, Ice Age and even select entries in the X-Men series.

Sign up for Disney+

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Mandalorian season three: Find out how to watch on Disney+