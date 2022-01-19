Mandate Announcement and Trading Update

Oslo, 19 January 2022



Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) (the "Company") has retained Pareto Securities AS to assist and advise on a potential private placement of shares (the "Placing"). The potential Placing will be carried out to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company and to expand the company’s presence in new evolving markets. The timing, structure and size of the Placing will be subject to, inter alia, prevailing market conditions and necessary corporate resolutions, and no assurance can be given that the Company will carry out the Placing, now or at any other time.

More information about the Placing, if and when resolved, will be published in due course.

A Trading update is attached.





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com) Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com (mailto:kevin.barber@ensurge.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Story continues

Attachment



