U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,177.25
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,088.00
    +55.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,104.75
    +17.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.80
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.33
    +3.92 (+3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.60
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0040 (+0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    -3.19 (-9.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8730
    -0.2370 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,017.77
    +585.70 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.94
    +10.70 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.95
    -36.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Mandates disappear, but mask detection tech has left its mark

Kyle Wiggers
·6 min read

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when mask mandates became commonplace both in public and in private, tech vendors began selling products they claimed could detect whether someone was wearing a mask -- or not. With press releases and flashy demonstrations, the vendors attracted the attention of critics skeptical about the solutions' capabilities and potential surveillance applications. Allied Market Research optimistically predicted that the market would be worth over $1 billion by 2027.

Now, as mask mandates lift in countries around the world -- if prematurely, according to some health experts -- the dust is beginning to settle. While the demand for mask detection technologies is steadily declining, the products have had far-reaching effects with implications for privacy and security, interviews with vendors suggest.

For example, Shaun Moore, the CEO of Trueface, says he doesn't see customers that have already purchased Trueface's mask detection technology winding down their usage anytime soon. Like many of the vendors delivering mask detection as a service, Trueface, which was acquired by biometric security company Pangiam in 2021, came from a facial recognition background. The company got its start applying algorithms to camera footage to extract an abundance of data, including license plate recognition and object detection, before broadening its focus to biometrics.

"We started developing both mask detection and the ability to do face recognition with a mask around April of 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. Roughly 50% of our customers asked that we update our software with mask detection so they could programmatically tell their customers to pull down their mask," Moore told TechCrunch via email. "We plan to keep mask detection and recognition with a mask on as part of our [product] in the event they are needed again."

As regular readers of this site are well aware, facial recognition is a flash point for controversy. While companies like Trueface claim that they engage only in "responsible" deployments of the technology, recent history is filled with examples of facial recognition abuse, such as software developed by Huawei and others to recognize members of the targeted Uyghur minority group. Numerous studies including the landmark Gender Shades project have also shown facial recognition technologies to be susceptible to various biases, including gender, racial, and ethnic biases. Police have made several wrongful arrests of Black suspects based on faulty facial recognition evidence.

Trueface declined to name which customers are currently using its mask detection and facial recognition products, but the company previously won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to "secure base access and safety."

Motorola Solutions, another vendor that began providing mask detection products during the pandemic, says that any customer that purchased its Avigilon Control Center 7 (ACC7) video management software and the necessary hardware can still access its mask detection technology free of charge. (ACC7 is maintained by Avigilon, a Canadian surveillance camera company that Motorola Solutions acquired in March 2018.) Motorola Solutions didn't supply a customer list when asked, but according to NBC, Avigilon at one point had contracts with school districts, police departments, and housing authorities in the U.S.

"[Our] 'No Face Mask Detection' technology is a video-based detection technology that is able to ... detect objects in the camera’s field of view, classify them as humans, and determine whether the subject is not wearing a mask," Motorola Solutions spokesperson Elizabeth Skube told TechCrunch in an email. "In addition to alerts for security operators, users can generate enterprise-wide reports with statistical analysis over time to help employers address concerns ... For now, the feature will remain available for customers to turn off or continue to use at their discretion."

Like Motorola Solutions, Rhombus Systems, a security system supplier headquartered in Sacramento, California, began including face mask detection as a part of its standard platform several months ago (in January 2021). Companies can use it to receive alerts via push notification or email whenever the system detects that someone isn't wearing a mask, CEO Garrett Larsson told TechCrunch via email.

"We know that we have a handful of customers that use it, but it never became a highly used feature," Larsson said via email. "We have no immediate plans to sunset the feature, but it’s something that we’ll continually monitor based on whether it looks like mask mandates will return or not."

In a press release last October, Rhombus claimed to count school districts, healthcare providers, city governments, and Fortune 500 companies among its customers.

Alerting features like those that Motorola Solutions and Rhombus offer are of concern to privacy experts, who worry that the technologies will normalize greater levels of surveillance -- giving managers ammunition to punish disfavored employees. Amazon notoriously uses algorithms to audit warehouse worker productivity at a granular level, dinging workers for spending too much time away from scanning barcodes or sorting products into bins.

Coincidentally, Amazon a year ago made a big to-do out of a technology called Distance Assistant that the company developed to monitor warehouse workers' compliance with social distancing rules. Distance Assistant remains available for Amazon warehouse managers to use, but it's no longer required, spokesperson Barbara Agrait told TechCrunch via email, reflecting newer guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other vendors like Montevideo, Uruguay-based Tryolabs have applied these types of technologies to more public venues, including brick-and-mortar stores. An AI consultancy, Tryolabs developed a mask detection product dubbed MaskCam that generates statistics about mask usage in real time. Cofounder and COO Ernesto Rodríguez says that interest has faded compared to the pandemic's early days, but that MaskCam was at one point set up in Bozeman Montana Airport in Belgrade, Montana to count people walking by and determine the percentage of them wearing a mask.

"Since the interest in this particular solution is declining, Tryolabs continues to focus on researching other problems based on the same core technologies. The models and technologies developed for this particular solution can be applied to other use cases," Rodríguez told TechCrunch via email. "The same libraries can be used and customized in other visual AI solutions, such as in retail, to count the number of people entering and exiting physical stores, or in logistics and supply chain for predictive maintenance scenarios."

Mission creep has been one of the defining themes of the pandemic where it concerns the tech industry, as evidenced by the sales of facial recognition temperature kiosks with dubious effectiveness (not to mention location-tracking apps). If it wasn't clear before, hindsight reveals that mask detection was a trojan horse for more problematic technologies, including surveillance technologies, in the workplace and elsewhere.

As the American Civil Liberties Union notes: "Overbroad efforts to curb and track COVID-19 leave the door open to an abiding surveillance apparatus that won’t be dissolved once the public emergency dust settles ... We have a duty to ensure that temporary COVID-19 data surveillance infrastructures do not take hold to outlast the effects of this once-in-a-century pandemic."

The need for face mask detection -- if there ever truly was one -- will eventually go away. But customers who purchased the technology might be inclined to keep it for less ethical purposes.

Recommended Stories

  • Latin America studies congress will host Cuban colonel who supported crackdown on protests

    A Cuban intelligence colonel who participated in top-level talks between U.S. and Cuban officials during the Obama administration will be speaking as an academic in the upcoming congress of the Latin American Studies Association this week, along with several representatives of the Cuba Communist Party’s political training school and other government officials.

  • Emma Stone Channels a 1920s Flapper Girl For the Met Gala

    The Oscar winner embraced the fun side of this year's Gilded Glamour theme.

  • Passenger accused of opening plane door, assaulting attendant going to prison, feds say

    The 30-year-old was also accused of pointing finger guns at other passengers on the United Airlines flight to Florida.

  • Turnpike Authority approves $200 million line of credit to start ACCESS Oklahoma

    The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved taking out the line of credit as it continues work on ACCESS Oklahoma despite protests from property owners.

  • These Identical Triplets Are Hard To Tell Apart, So Their Mom Started Color Coding Them With Nail Polish

    Just like Alvin, Theodore, and Simon!View Entire Post ›

  • Man sentenced to federal prison for attacking flight attendant during flight to Pensacola

    A Virginia man was sentenced to federal prison for a 2021 incident where he shoved and injured a flight attendance and tried to open the cabin door.

  • May is Stroke Awareness Month. Here are life-saving tips from Pueblo's Parkview Medical Center

    Pueblo's Parkview Medical Center offers advice on recognizing the symptoms of stroke, the leading cause of disability in the U.S.

  • Iowan who spent eight years as fugitive in Mexico ordered to serve 15 1/2 years

    Prosecutors said Jose Sandoval turned himself in at the U.S. border last year

  • From coffee to ketchup, retailers seek price 'shields' as inflation runs riot

    As shoppers pay more for anything from coffee to ketchup, some retailers have started to cut or cap the price of hundreds of products as they compete for customers and set themselves up to do battle in negotiations with major packaged food makers. Eurostat said on Friday that euro zone inflation for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by 6.4% in April versus last year, compared with a 5% increase in March, as the rising cost of living in Europe extends beyond expensive energy. The head of Leclerc, France's biggest retailer by market share, on Tuesday said it would identify the 120 items consumers buy most, including toilet paper, soap, rice and pasta, and create a "shield" whereby Leclerc will guarantee the price of those items from May 4 until July.

  • Putting Michigan families first

    The current rate of inflation is higher than it’s been in 40 years

  • How shopping at supermarkets will change once the NJ plastic and paper bag ban starts

    After banning one-time use plastic bags, what will stores use instead of shopping bags? Here's what these major NJ supermarkets said.

  • Karol G’s ‘Bichota’ Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

    The Colombian singer now has five music videos in YouTube's Billion Views Club.

  • Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $2.7M for reelection bid

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday his main campaign committee raised $2.7 million in the period that ended April 30, giving him $10.7 million in cash as the May 24 Republican primary approaches. Kemp's main campaign committee, like other sitting state officials, is barred from raising money while state lawmakers are meeting, meaning Kemp raised the money in the 26 days following the April 4 end of the session. The $10.7 million in cash on hand is down from $12.7 million as of Jan. 31, reflecting Kemp's heavy spending as he tries to fend off a primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and other Republicans.

  • Lizzo Interrupted Her Own Flute Playing to React to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look

    We are all Lizzo.

  • Watch Rocket Lab try to capture a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

    Catch a falling rocket and put it in your pocket.

  • Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger disputes 2020 election fraud claims during GOP primary debate.

    While speaking at the debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting, Raffensperger went on to count the rumors they had to deal with after the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers showed an election night video from the State Farm Arena in which they claim that Fulton County election workers are shown as counting illegal ballots in secret.

  • Woman collected dad’s Social Security benefits for 10 years after he died, feds say

    “Although she is capable of earning an honest living, she deceived and defrauded SSA for many years,” officials in Indiana said.

  • Supreme Court Rules Boston Violated First Amendment by Refusing to Fly Christian Flag outside City Hall

    The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the city of Boston violated the First Amendment by refusing to fly a local organization's Christian flag in front of city hall, though it had flown other groups' flags.

  • Descent to bottom of ‘Bottomless Pit’ in New Mexico finds oddities tossed by tourists

    A photo of the junk pile was shared by Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre survivors lawsuit moving forward

    STORY: The&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;saw a white mob murder scores of Black people and raze much of their north&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;neighborhood of Greenwood.Tulsa&nbsp;County District Judge Caroline Wall rejected motions by the defendants, which include the city of&nbsp;Tulsa, to dismiss the case. The next legal steps were unclear.But some satisfaction is already being felt."We are very pleased that this case is going forward," one of the victim's advocates, Michael Swartz, a partner and co-chair of the litigation group of Schulte, Roth Sabel. "This will represent the first time that descendants of the [Tulsa&nbsp;race]&nbsp;massacre, victims of the&nbsp;massacre, anything having to do with the&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;will have an opportunity to prove their case in court."The victims' advocates recounted the reaction of one of their clients, 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis, known as, "Uncle Red.""He broke down in tears immediately," said Sara Solfanelli, another advocate from the Schulte firm.The lawsuit seeks financial and other reparations, including a 99-year tax holiday for&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;residents who are descendants of victims of the&nbsp;massacre&nbsp;in Greenwood. It is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died.Greenwood "was a robust, vibrant community. It had a Black-owned hotel. It had a first-rate hospital. It had merchants all over the place," said Swartz of the area "known as Black Wall Street. And so the relief we're asking for is to have all that restored."The violence erupted after a white woman told police that a Black man had grabbed her arm in an elevator in a downtown&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;commercial building on May 30, 1921, according to an account by the National Endowment for the Humanities.The following day, police arrested the man, whom the&nbsp;Tulsa&nbsp;Tribune reported had tried to assault the woman. Whites surrounded the courthouse, demanding the man be handed over. World War One veterans were among Black men who went to the courthouse to face the mob. A white man tried to disarm a Black veteran and a shot rang out, touching off further violence.White people looted and burned buildings and dragged Black people from their beds and beat them, according to historical accounts. Whites were deputized by authorities and instructed to shoot Blacks.No one was ever charged in the violence.Deep economic and health disparities remain between the Black community, who still live for the most part in north&nbsp;Tulsa, and white people.