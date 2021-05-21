U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Hexagon Purus ASA
·1 min read
On 20 May, Rick Rashilla, board member of Hexagon Purus ASA (“Hexagon Purus”), purchased 23,510 shares in Hexagon Purus at an average price of NOK 34.81 (USD 4.21) per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Rashilla controls a total of 33,968 shares in Hexagon Purus.


For more information, please contact:

Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713| salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA:
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • Giant New Iron Ore Mine May Aid China’s Push to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s start up of production at its $3.6 billion South Flank project in Australia -- combined with existing operations at the site -- will create the world’s biggest iron ore hub. It may also help temporarily cool a hot market.Iron ore futures are trading below $200 a ton after China’s cabinet called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protection for consumers from soaring prices. While South Flank was a replacement mine, the announcement of a big mine coming on stream can add short-term to negative market talk, according to Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners Ltd.Commodities have tumbled as international markets are gripped by inflation fears and the authorities in Beijing continue to try to jawbone and manage prices lower. China’s cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the surge in prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and prevent any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Against this backdrop, where steel margins were getting compressed in China and Li was trying to talk commodities down, “it weighs on that narrative as opposed to really weighing on the market,” O’Connor said. “But when you get these sort of extremes -- that subjective narrative can be a key driver.”South Flank has been built to replace the depleting Yandi mine -- and together with the existing Mining Area C -- will form a hub with annual production of 145 million tons a year. South Flank’s higher quality product will also lift the average iron ore grade across BHP’s Pilbara operations. In the short-term, there was potential for a squeeze higher in BHP’s ore exports as South Flank and Yandi operated in tandem, although the overall physical impact on the market was likely to be small, said O’Connor.The start of production of 80 million tons a year at South Flank, matching Yandi, comes at a time when top exporters Australia and Brazil have been challenged in meeting strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Pilbara shipments were down 6% in April compared to the year-ago period, while Brazil’s exports were flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. BHP’s current guidance is for annual production at the upper end of its range of 276-286 million tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting. "Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in a statement.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • China Will Need to Give Up FX Controls Eventually, PBOC Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China has to give up its control over the currency’s exchange rate eventually if it wants to achieve greater global use of the yuan, according to a central bank official.The yuan exchange rate will have to be determined by global market participants, and this will allow China to have free cross-border capital flows and pursue an independent monetary policy, Zhou Chengjun, director of the People’s Bank of China’s finance research institute, said in a speech published Wednesday.“We need to admit that under the condition of yuan internationalization, we won’t be able to control the exchange rate, and China’s central bank has to let go of exchange-rate goals in the end,” said Zhou. He made the comments at a forum on April 16, according to a transcript released by the forum organizer.The PBOC has made it clear it has stopped regular intervention and will let the market play a bigger role in deciding the exchange rate, Zhou said. He cited the fact the yuan has weakened past 7 per U.S. dollar -- previously seen as an important psychological threshold -- in the past two years, and said it’s one of the more volatile major currencies in the world.The yuan will appreciate against the U.S. dollar in the long term as a result of China’s continued economic growth and the rising purchasing power of the currency, as well as the Federal Reserve’s repeated monetary easing, according to the speech. The onshore yuan advanced to its strongest level since 2018 last week, even though the PBOC tried to moderate the gains by setting the daily fix at a weaker-than-expected level.The U.S. has abused its power to carry out sanctions through the dollar’s dominance in global payments and settlements, and more countries and market entities are hoping to reduce their reliance on the dollar, Zhou said. This provides a great opportunity for China to promote wider use of the yuan, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • Stellantis to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will completely restructure its European dealers network as it seeks to adapt to changes in the industry brought by electrification, including a boom in online sales, and achieve promised post-merger synergies. After Stellantis was formed at the start of the year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has taken action on several fronts, from cost-cutting to technology partnerships. Stellantis will end all current sales and service contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street rallies after jobless claims; Oatly jumps in debut

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.“While the monthly surge is not the start of a sudden bout of excess inflation, the market should pay attention to the ongoing rise nonetheless,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg. “We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume.”Today’s report also showed:Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click for the full REACT.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on TuesdayThe U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.(Updates with an economist comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Bond Losses Spread Onshore, Risking Downward Spiral

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern over China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s financial health is deepening among domestic investors, threatening to worsen a selloff offshore.The firm’s thinly traded 19 billion yuan note due 2022 fell 12% to 70.2 yuan on Thursday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, while its 3.54% domestic bond maturing in November dropped 24% to 75.3 yuan, both on pace for record lows. The company’s dollar bonds also declined, with a 3.75% bond due 2022 falling 5.5 cents on the dollar to 73.6 cents, its weakest level in more than a month. Its 4.5% perpetual dollar note was on track to close at a record low of around 53 cents in U.S. hours, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Huarong’s domestic bonds had held up better than its dollar notes since the start of April as speculation grew over a possible debt restructuring at the company. The risk now is that a loss of confidence among mainland investors may reinforce nervousness offshore, creating a downward spiral. Several of China Huarong’s dollar notes are trading near their lows reached during the depths of the initial selloff last month.“Many factors could be involved in China Huarong’s debt resolution and it will take time for any proposal to be finalized,” said Li Gen, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Although Huarong could get some liquidity support from banks, it’s still unclear whether bonds will be repaid at a discount in the long term.”There’s been little clarity from authorities over the distressed debt manager’s future in recent days, despite conflicting media reports about whether the central government will allow the company to default. Failure to repay its debts would upend the long-held expectation by investors that Beijing will support companies owned by the central government. That’s helping to fuel volatility in the bonds.Right now, the risk of a broader fallout in China’s credit market is low. Spreads on the nation’s domestic, lower-rated corporate bonds over comparable government notes are at about their lowest in two months, while yield premiums on offshore investment-grade bonds have improved since hitting a nine-month high at the height of the panic, Bloomberg-compiled data show.While this is positive for Beijing’s efforts to create better market discipline without triggering financial turmoil, some analysts have said the lack of market contagion could embolden authorities to limit support for the company.Caixin Media’s WeNews reported on May 12 that authorities had urged Huarong to solve its issues on its own. The New York Times said on Tuesday China’s government is “strongly committed” to making sure both foreign and domestic bondholders don’t receive full repayment of their principal.Huarong has been repaying its maturing bonds on time and said it had seen no change in government support. The company has the equivalent of about $2.83 billion in offshore and onshore bonds coming due through August, including a dollar note that matures Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show.A unit of the firm, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., said it has wired funds for principal and interest payment on a $300 million bond due May 20, according to a company statement Thursday. The firm was profitable in the January-April period, it added.The financial giant owes domestic and international bondholders the equivalent of about $41 billion, following an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January. Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is deeply intertwined with the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry.(Updates with U.S. dollar bond trading in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.