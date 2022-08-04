Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Scatec ASA

Oslo,4 August 2022: Buzz Aldrin AS, a company controlled by Roar Haugland, EVP Sustainable Business and HSSE of Scatec ASA has on 4 August sold 110,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 113.8202. After the transaction Buzz Aldrin AS owns 79,568 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.











