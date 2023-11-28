Mane Street Memphis: New plans for Evergreen church; Campbell Clinic breaks ground

Hopefully y'all had a relaxing holiday break last week. While you're still recovering from some leftover Turkey Day-itis, I've got some business updates in this week's Mane Street Memphis column.

Some of y'all might have noticed over the holiday break a few enterprise stories and profiles about notable Memphis businesses such as Self + Tucker Architects and The Works Inc. The former looks at why the Memphis-based architectural firm is dedicated to historic preservation and ensuring some Mid-South history doesn't get erased from our memories. The latter is about the much-anticipated Northside Square redevelopment in Uptown. The mixed-use project plans to rejuvenate Klondike, one of Memphis' most impoverished neighborhoods and one of its oldest, historically Black neighborhoods.

Speaking of preservation, neighborhoods and adaptive reuse...

Historic Evergreen District church gets a redo for mixed-use

New plans are in the works for the historic church 1663 Autumn Ave. in the Evergreen District.

I can't recall a property (least since I've relocated here in Memphis) that has drawn such neighborhood interest and number of new plans in a relatively short amount of time as 1663 Autumn Ave.

On Nov. 15, the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment (BOA) approved a waiver to hear new site plans for the historic church. In September, board members rejected a mixed-use plan for the site that would have transformed the 10,000-square-foot property into 10 apartments and a café and bakery space on the ground floor.

Historically, the BOA will wait at least six months before hearing new plans for a property recently discussed and voted on.

"The BOA approved the waiver and agreed that hearing the project aligned with their intent (in finding a solution for this building) and the intent of the BOA process (of hearing reasonable proposals)," John Halford of CNCT design said via an email. "This project is unique considering its historic status, significant neighborhood structure, and status of environmental court."

In October, Halford submitted a conditional use permit with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development to convert the existing church into six artist studios, a community gathering space and café.

Halford said the BOA will discuss the project again at its upcoming Dec. 20 meeting.

Previously, developer Laurynas Petrauskas partnered with Kate Haywood of Daily Design Group and restaurateur John Paul Gagliano and took aim at renovating and modernizing the historic property. The development group received significant blowback from Evergreen District residents and ultimately that plan was rejected by the BOA in September.

Real estate developer and preservationist Frank Smith owns the church. In January 2023, Smith's Barmor Properties LLC purchased the property for $58,700, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

On Nov. 3, Halford and Smith organized a community meeting with residents and members of the Evergreen Historic District Association.

Memphis-based developers part of $1.3 billion United Arab Emirates resort deal

On Nov. 15, JW Marriot Al Marjan Island Resort and JW Marriot Residences Al Marjan Island announced plans for a $1.3 billion resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The luxury resort happens to have a very Memphis connection. WOW Resorts co-founders Anwar Ali Aman and Bhupender “Bruce” Patel secured a deal with JW Marriot to build the 300-room resort and 524 luxury residences at Al Marjan Island.

The resort is expected to open in 2026.

A rendering of the $1.3 billion JW Marriot Al Marjan Island Resort and JW Marriot Residences Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Our collaboration with JW Marriott and our venture on Al Marjan Island represents a new chapter in our journey,” Patel said in a statement. “With the demand for waterfront living on the rise, we are committed to optimizing and elevating the experiences of all our cherished guests and residents as we embark on this remarkable project in the UAE, set on the enchanting Al Marjan Island, a prime investment destination in the region.”

Locally, Patel and Aman operate the corporate hospitality group, White Oak Group. White Oak Group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 300 restaurants, hotels and gas stations throughout the U.S., including in the Memphis area.

White Oak Group properties within the Memphis region

Hilton Garden Inn | Olive Branch

TownePlace Suites | Olive Branch

Best Western Plus | Olive Branch

Holiday Inn & Suites at Wolfchase Galleria | Memphis

Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Southwind | Memphis

Four Points by Sheraton at Southwind | Memphis

(Under construction) Embassy Suites | Southaven

The One convenience store | 4585 Poplar Ave. | Memphis

The One convenience store | 5521 Poplar Ave. | Memphis

Holiday Inn & Suites | Tupelo, Mississippi

Home 2 Suites | Tupelo, Mississippi

Tru by Hilton | Tupelo, Mississippi

Holiday Inn Express | Tupelo, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS BUSINESS NEWS: Why Memphis Chamber's Gwyn Fisher is bullish on economic development in the city

Memphis-based Barnhart acquires Armstrong Crane and Rigging Inc.

On Nov. 20, Memphis-based Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. announced it was acquiring Minnesota-based Armstrong Crane and Rigging Inc. The acquisition is the third such expansion for Barnhart this year.

“Armstrong is well-respected in the industry and brings an experienced and dedicated group of employees to the Barnhart family. We look forward to working with Armstrong’s personnel and building upon the outstanding service their customer base is accustomed to by backing it up with a national network and a full-time team of more than 60 engineers who can deliver custom solutions for difficult jobs, whether they involve lifting, transporting, setting, or a combination of services," Barnhart branch manager Mike Lins said in a statement.

In May, Barnhart purchased St. Louis-based Taylor Crane Rental. In October, the construction company acquired Illinois-based Bollmeier.

Barnhart was founded in 1969 in Memphis. The private company is one of the largest heavy lift and transportation organizations in the nation with more than 50 locations nationwide.

MEMPHIS DEVELOPMENT: As work continues on Melrose High project, officials celebrate federal funds for site

Airline Road Dental Care opening in Arlington

Memphis-based dentist Angela Washington is opening her first practice in Arlington. Airline Road Dental Care will open Dec. 15 at 5265 Airline Road, according to a news release.

Campbell Clinic breaks ground on new Collierville location

A view of the construction site at 1900 W. Poplar Ave., the new site for a 30,000-square-foot Campbell Clinic facility in Cordova.

On Nov. 16, Campbell Clinic announced it was breaking ground on its new 30,000-square-foot facility at 1900 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville. The 4.5-acre development will replace the existing Collierville clinic at 1458 Poplar Ave., according to a news release.

The new Poplar Avenue location will have 20,000 square feet of clinical space, 16 exam rooms, two radiology rooms and a 4,000-square-foot physical therapy and recovery gym. The facility will also include a 4,300-square-foot outdoor turf area for sports and orthopedic rehabilitation.

“With a long history in Collierville spanning over two decades, this new clinic location will allow Campbell Clinic to continue providing excellent orthopedic services to the growing Collierville community,” Campbell Clinic CEO Daniel Shumate said in a statement.

The new clinic is expected to open in late 2024. Memphis-based Linkous Construction is the general contractor for the site.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter,@neilStrebig

