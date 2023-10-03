Mane Street Memphis: Rooftop park planned for Brooks Museum's new Downtown location

Is it October already? The year is almost over, but that hasn't slowed down development around Memphis. Here’s a look at some notable real estate and development news from around town.

Rooftop park for the Brooks Museum?

Litigation be damned, the Brooks Museum is still pulling out the stops. On Sept. 19, the museum unveiled plans for a rooftop park at its new Downtown Memphis location.

“The rooftop park is more than just an architectural feature; it is an inviting space that will bring together every corner of our community,” Memphis Brooks Museum of Art executive directorZoe Kahr said in a statement. “It’s just one of the many ways we’re creating pathways into the museum and connecting with the downtown urban landscape.”

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art's new riverfront location will include a free-to-access rooftop park.

The near-quarter-mile-long park is designed by Switzerland-based architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron. The new attraction will be free and open to the public. (The ongoing Brooks Museum lawsuit with city heirs argues the museum does not fit the centuries-old public promenade requirement.)

Philadelphia-based landscape firm OLIN will select the park’s vegetation and flora.

The Downtown Brooks Museum project broke ground in June. The 112,000-square-foot museum plans to open in late 2025.

The $180 million project is located at the former site of the historic Fire Station No. 5 at 65 S. Front St. Fire Station No. 5 relocated to 400 Adams Ave.

Brooks Museum of Art opened to the public in 1916 and is currently located at 1934 Poplar Ave. in Overton Park.

Robinson Weeks sells Southridge Crossing

On Sept. 26, Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate acquired the 234,360-square-foot warehouse at Southridge Crossing at 6401 E. Shelby Drive.

Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners designed the property. It was the third-largest industrial development in the Memphis market since 2018. Robinson Weeks also developed Memphis Global Crossing I and Memphis Global Crossing 2.

"Memphis's industrial real estate market continues to have strong demand. Its status as Tennessee's second-largest city and its connectivity makes it an ideal destination for businesses looking to expand or establish their presence," Matt Davis, Robinson Weeks senior vice president of leasing and development, said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield real estate brokers Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters and Ryan Bellows represented Pattillo Industrial Real Estate. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Kemp Conrad and Owen Mercer represented Robinson Weeks.

Robinson Weeks had purchased the 18.9-acre property at East Shelby Drive in January 2022 for $975,000, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Feminine product supplier Honey Pot is a tenant at the Southridge Crossing facility.

In November 2022, logistics company DHL partnered with Honey Pot and was approved for a six-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County (EDGE). The incentive was for $4.8 million worth of renovations at the site along with the addition of 42 jobs via DHL.

Memphis Botanic Garden honors Mayor Jim Strickland

On Sept. 20, the Memphis Botanic Garden honored Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland by naming its new expansion the Jim Strickland Youth Education and Tropical Plant House.

The new 3,400-square-foot facility will open in summer 2024 and is under construction.

The new plant house will focus on flora, biomass and comparative ecosystem education along with other natural science workshops and programs for youth.

Ashlar Hall gets OK’d for event space

Outside the historic Ashlar Hall at 1397 Central Ave. The building's eastern entrance, photographed here, is the original main entrance to the property.

On Sept. 27, the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment approved plans to reopen the historic Ashlar Hall as an event space.

The building, located at 1397 Central Ave., dates back to 1896. Developer Juan Montoya purchased the property in 2016 for $59,000. Montoya has been renovating the property since and has already invested over $1 million in restorations.

EDGE approves ICED loan for youth academy

On Sept. 20, the EDGE board approved an Inner City Economic Development (ICED) loan for Little Learners Literacy Academy at 2510 Mt. Moriah Road.

The $25,000 loan will be used to help fund $168,000 worth of renovation for the 9,600-square-foot academy. Little Learners is expected to create five new jobs under the three-year loan conditions. The academy focuses on preparing children ages 2 through 5, from lower-income families, for elementary school.

Mane Street Memphis is a bi-weekly commercial real estate and economic development roundup.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter, @neilStrebig

