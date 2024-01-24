Mane Street Memphis: St. Jude's $12.9 billion expansion continues. Here's what's next.

Well, we survived the days of the Bluff City turned tundra last week.

And while we're all still coming out of that impromptu hibernation, the economic development side of things is ramping up in early 2024.

Here's at look what's been happening while we were thawing out.

St. Jude files pair of construction permits for new 15-story, $157 million building

Renderings show what the future St. Jude campus in Memphis could look like.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is beginning work on its planned $12.9 billion expansion. Brandon Ward of Flintco Construction filed a pair of new construction permits with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, respectively.

The permit filed on Jan. 17 is for a 15-story outpatient building. The 668,949-square-foot building will be a little more than 255 feet tall with an estimated construction cost worth $156,997,333, according to the permit application.

Another new construction permit was filed by Ward on Jan. 19 for a connecting hall and building. The three-story building will be 48,595 square feet with an estimated construction cost of $22.8 million, according to the permit. Both permits are listed at 253 Danny Thomas Blvd.

In July 2022, the hospital announced it would be investing $12.9 billion toward a campus expansion, the largest investment in St. Jude history.

“The most recent permits are related to the latest portion/phase of planned construction on the outpatient clinical building on the St. Jude Campus," St. Jude representatives said via email. "The project continues to progress as expected and will help us continue to provide a best-in-class environment that will help advance the life-saving work at St. Jude, as part of our bold Strategic Plan."

Also in July 2022, a site plan permit was filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development for a pair of 15-story towers, and a construction permit was also filed in February 2023 from Flintco for construction of the two towers, for a combined estimated cost of $74.5 million. The towers were for an outpatient building and clinical office building.

The multi-billion dollar campus expansion began in July 2021 and is expected to continue through 2027.

In October 2023, St. Jude opened Domino's Village. The $110 million campus expansion includes a six-story, 307,000-square-foot facility with 140 residential units for extended stays for families and patients.

Memphis Chamber selected for national workforce program

On Jan. 19, the Greater Memphis Chamber announced it was one of nine organizations selected for a workforce development program geared toward increasing credentialing and certifications for persons impacted by the justice system.

The organizations were selected by the Alexandria, Virginia-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). The Chamber, along with the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry, TCAT-Memphis and Southwest Tennessee Community College, are part of the ACCE Equitable Credential Attainment Cohort.

The partners will help create workforce development programs for incarnated, detained, convicted or any person affected by the justice system and help create pathways toward high-quality careers and professions.

“Our goal is to make Greater Memphis a place where anyone can secure a high-quality job, lead a productive life, and provide for their family,” Memphis Chamber President and CEO Ted Townsend said in a statement. "This program will accelerate and amplify this region’s work to create more pathways to prosperity for all, and especially for people who are looking for a second chance.”

A rendering of the Prosper Memphis Accelerated Training Center at 3230 Jackson Ave.

The Chamber has been active in its workforce development initiatives recently. In December 2023, the Chamber announced its $15 million Prosper Memphis Accelerated Training Center at 3230 Jackson Ave. The new facility is expected to help more than 1,000 workers gain credentials, certifications and professional training through accelerated programs.

Memphis-based ProTech Services Group partners with Tech901

On Jan. 11, Memphis-based ProTech Services Group announced it would be entering into a three-year partnership with nonprofit Tech901 to provide new computers and IT equipment for several medical facilities throughout the Mid-South.

Memphis-based Tech901 launched in 2015 and provides learning services and training programs for IT professionals. Tech901 staff will help ProTech Services replace the new equipment in respective client facilities and help connect the respective medical networks.

ProTech President and CEO Dan Weddle said ProTech has had a strong relationship with Tech901 and has hired several staff that have come through the Tech901pipeline.

“ProTech was one our of earliest and most vocal supporters. Dan [Weddle] and his team [at ProTech] have launched the careers of several of our graduates. Their willingness to hire certified, entry-level talent is exactly the kind of partnership we know makes the difference for the local IT industry," Tech901 Executive Director Aaron Lamey said in a statement.

Construction starts on Edgeview at Legends Park

A rendering of Edgeview at Legends Park at 981 Peach Ave. The 99-unit senior living development broke ground on Dec. 7.

On Jan. 11, Alabama-based Capstone Building Corp. announced it had begun construction on the $17.6 million senior living facility Edgeview at Legends Park.

In December 2023, the Memphis Housing Authority and Pennrose held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the 99-unit facility.

Edgeview at Legends Park is located at 981 Peach Ave. in the Medical District and is expected to open in 2025.

The 85,765-square-foot facility will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments along with community room, fitness center and other amenities for residents ages 62 and over.

"Edgeview at Legends Park stands as a highly anticipated project designed to meet the demand for secure, affordable housing and to foster healthy lifestyles for seniors,” said Brandon Lloyd, Capstone Building Corp. vice president of project management, in a statement.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X: @neilStrebig.

