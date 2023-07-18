Manexoneratedin baby's 1994 death files suit against New Haven, six former police officers

Jul. 18—The complaint alleges that the former officers suppressed information, fabricated evidence, wrote a false warrant affidavit and coerced a self-incriminating statement. The complaint also accuses the city of violating Carmon's Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Patricia King, corporation counsel for the city of New Haven, provided a statement Tuesday, though she could not comment on specifics of the case.

"Every individual deserves equal and impartial justice under the law," King said in the statement. "While the City cannot comment on the specifics of this case and the related 1994 incident due to pending litigation, the City is committed to cooperating with all parties and appropriately engaging in the civil litigation process to ensure there are reasonable resolutions on matters where city employees are deemed legally responsible for wrongful convictions or miscarriages of justice in the past."

Late last year, Carmon, 51, walked free after nearly 29 years of wrongful imprisonment, the complaint said.

During his incarceration, Carmon missed the birth of his child and the death of his father. He was also a target of violence and harassment in prison and, due to the "grossly substandard dental care in prison," he lost most of his teeth, according to the complaint.

"Despite these hardships, Mr. Carmon persisted in improving himself and asserting his innocence during his incarceration," the complaint said. "He developed deep and abiding religious faith and became an observant Muslim. ... He earned praise from correctional staff for going above and beyond in his work duties and did not receive a single disciplinary ticket over the course of his final decade in prison."

In the spring of 2022, the Connecticut Superior Court held a consolidated trial on Carmon's sixth petition. The court decided in November 2022 that suppressed material and newly discovered forensic scientific evidence "likely would have changed the result of Mr. Carmon's trial and resulted in a verdict of not guilty," the complaint said.

Carmon was convicted in 1995 of the murder of 7-month-old Danielle Taft. On Feb. 3, 1994, more than a dozen rounds were fired through the living room window of an Orchard Street apartment, killing Taft and paralyzing her grandmother.

"But Mr. Carmon was not responsible," the complaint said. "He was innocent. He was not known to the victims and had no motive to commit the shooting."

Meanwhile, the complaint said, the victim's family owed money to another man, who twice admitted to his involvement in the crime. He even named accomplices, but "police disregarded that evidence—to the point of committing acts they now acknowledge were illegal—and focused single-mindedly on Mr. Carmon to the exclusion of others," the complaint said.

The complaint claims that police suppressed and fabricated evidence to incite the jury to return Carmon's guilty verdict. And this misconduct caused Carmon to spend the first half of his adult life behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, the complaint said.

The complaint alleges that in the 1980s and 1990s the city faced "profound challenges associated with poverty, the crack epidemic, and gun violence."

"Tragically, it responded to those challenges with an epidemic of police misconduct that deprived crime victims of justice, communities of closure, families of their loved ones, and, most of all, the wrongfully imprisoned of the primes of their lives," the complaint said.

Despite more than a dozen exonerations, the New Haven Police Department "has never changed any of its official policies or general orders as a result of any exoneration," the complaint states.

The complaint details the chain of events where police shifted their focus from a man who admitted his involvement in the crime and the named accomplices to Carmon after learning that a firearm had been recovered at a crime scene near the Orchard Street apartment.

Three days after the deadly shooting, police found Carmon near the robbery scene. Carmon told police that he had been in the back seat of a vehicle when a masked man approached it with a gun and tried to rob the occupants before being shot by the front passenger, according to the complaint.

The complaint claims that the police department fabricated evidence tying Carmon to a firearm found at the robbery scene, which they believed was the purported murder weapon. However, Carmon never possessed the firearm, the complaint said.

On Feb. 15, 1994, Carmon was arrested on warrants for other alleged offenses unrelated to the homicide. While in custody, he was interrogated by two detectives for about 10 hours despite repeated requests to speak to a lawyer. After detectives told him they believed he was guilty of the homicide and one showed and threatened Carmon with his firearm, Carmon gave a false recorded statement, the complaint said.

The complaint noted that detectives "stopped and started the tape during the recording to manipulate Mr. Carmon's words and direct him what to say."

In Carmon's arrest warrant affidavit, the detectives failed to disclose numerous exculpatory facts, including fingerprints on an ammunition box that matched the man who confessed to his involvement in the crime, according to the complaint. Police also fabricated a "dramatic courtroom confrontation" that never occurred in a report, the complaint said.

The jury trial, which began in March 1995, was riddled with false testimonies, the complaint alleges. After two-and-a-half days of deliberations, the jury convicted Carmon and the court imposed a total sentence of 85 years.