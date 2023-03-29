U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

Manganese Alloy Market to Garner $44.0 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 6.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Growth in prevalence of automotive industry, rising demand from the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and building & construction for production of various parts and equipment drive the growth of the global manganese alloy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Manganese Alloy Market by Type (Silicomanganese, High Carbon Ferromanganese, Medium and Low Carbon Ferromanganese, Others), by Application (Steel, Welding, Foundry, Superalloys, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global manganese alloy industry generated $24.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $44.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54178

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Growth in prevalence of automotive industry, rising demand from the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and building & construction for production of various parts and equipment, and increased use of manganese alloy in the metal fabrication industry drive the growth of the global manganese alloy market. However, the health hazards associated with the production of manganese alloys hinder market growth. Additionally, upcoming space expansion projects and increase in electric vehicle production is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global manganese alloy market growth because the supply chain for manganese alloys was hampered by the widening supply-demand gap brought on by the health crisis.

  • Furthermore, many metallurgy firms, where manganese alloy is widely used for metal fabrication, had shut down their operations because of the risk of infections among the workforces.

  • However, due to its increased demand for manganese alloys in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and other industries, the manganese alloy market has bounced back after the COVID-19 situation.

The silicomanganese segment to rule the roost-

By type, the silicomanganese segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global manganese alloy market share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost by 2031.  Silicomanganese is used as a deoxidizer, desulfurizer and an alloying element in the production of steel. Thus, the increase in demand for steel from various end use sectors in both developed and developing economies drive the silicomanganese segment. However, the high carbon ferromanganese segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. Both developed and developing economies, including the U.S., China, India, and others, have placed a greater emphasis on the production of high-tech aircrafts equipped with contemporary armor facilities. High carbon ferromanganese is frequently combined with steel to build different aircraft and fighter jet's components.

Procure Complete Report (484 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/40nvMtW

The steel segment to dominate by 2031-

By application, the steel segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global manganese alloy market share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The growth is attributed to an increase in government expenditure on infrastructure & construction sectors, expansion of railways, bridges, and others. On the other hand, the superalloys segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing use of superalloys in industries like automotive, oil & gas, industrial turbines, and others, where manganese alloy is frequently used to offer various major properties to superalloys.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered nearly three-fourths of the global manganese alloy market revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. Surge in growth of the building and construction, transportation, industrial, and other sectors drive the growth of the manganese alloy market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players-

  • SIMPAC Inc.

  • Hickman Williams & Company

  • MOIL

  • Tata Steel

  • Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited

  • Ferroglobe

  • Eramet

  • Nava Limited

  • Vale

  • Maithan Alloys Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global manganese alloy market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manganese-alloy-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa 
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ 
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manganese-alloy-market-to-garner-44-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-0-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301784379.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

