Manganese Mining Market Size Witnessed 4.43% YOY in 2020 | 77% Growth Projected from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manganese Mining Market by Application (alloys and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Manganese Mining Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the manganese mining market between 2019 and 2024 is 5385.13 K tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The advances in manganese battery technology is notably driving the manganese mining market growth. Manganese and its derivative products are widely used in the production of various steel alloys. Manganese ferroalloys are widely consumed in the manufacturing of steel to provide them durability and strength. Manganese also provides resistance to steel from moisture and chemicals. Therefore, the rising demand for steel in modern architecture is expected to boost the growth of the global manganese mining market significantly during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The problems associated with the procurement of manganese ore will be a major challenge for the manganese mining market during the forecast period. Constraints in terms of the availability, supply, and price of raw materials are expected to limit the growth of the global manganese mining market during the forecast period. Manganese ore is the major raw material used in the manufacturing of manganese. Manganese ore is processed to produce manganese metal and derivative products using hydrometallurgical and electrolytic processes. Manganese ore is one of the key mineral sources of manganese metal.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Key Market Segment Highlights
The manganese mining market report is segmented by Application (alloys and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

  • Alloys application segment held the largest share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The use of high-strength steel has been increasing due to the high strength properties of this steel both at room and high temperatures. This type of steel offers higher fatigue strength and added toughness to steel products. The consumption of high-strength steel is gaining traction in architectural, industrial, and consumer applications, thus, driving the growth of the segment

  • APAC will be the leading region with 77% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for manganese mining in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing applications of manganese in industries, such as automotive and transportation and building and construction will facilitate the manganese mining market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Mining Chemicals Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Manganese Mining Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

5385.13 K tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 77%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV, Consolidated Minerals Ltd., Eramet SA, Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd., Manganese X Energy Corp., South32 Ltd., and Vale SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market outlook

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application

  • Comparison by application

  • Alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing adoption of stainless steel

  • Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources

  • Excess steel production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • African Rainbow Minerals Ltd.

  • Anglo American Plc

  • Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

  • Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV

  • Consolidated Minerals Ltd.

  • Eramet SA

  • Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd.

  • Manganese X Energy Corp.

  • South32 Ltd.

  • Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manganese-mining-market-size-witnessed-4-43-yoy-in-2020--77-growth-projected-from-apac--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301505704.html

SOURCE Technavio

