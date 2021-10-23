U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,188.79
    -94.89 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Manganese X Energy joins the Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) & Gets Support from Propulsion Quebec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manganese X Energy Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manganese X Energy's new relationship with Battery Metals Association of Canada and Propulsion Quebec is great for investors.

Propulsion Quebec

Propulsion Quebec
Propulsion Quebec
Propulsion Quebec

Manganese X Energy Corp

Manganese X Energy Corp
Manganese X Energy Corp
Manganese X Energy Corp

Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)
Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)
Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

Martin Kepman CEO and Director

Martin Kepman CEO and Director
Martin Kepman CEO and Director
Martin Kepman CEO and Director

Saint-Laurent, Quebec , Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has joined newly-formed trade organization Battery Metals Association of Canada ("BMAC") whose mission is to grow the domestic lithium-ion battery chain and to expand the domestic supply chain.

Manganese Partners with BMAC and Propulsion
Propulsion Quebec

Propulsion Quebec
Propulsion Quebec
Manganese X Energy Corp


Manganese X Energy Corp

Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)


Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)



BMAC's membership consists of battery metals' entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers working together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape. This trade organization is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada, as well as a Canadian supply chain. This is significant to Manganese X as it would help to create a domestic market for its high purity EV compliant manganese materials while completing its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Battery Hill manganese deposit strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada.

"We believe that in the upcoming years there will be a huge demand for a Canadian and US supply chain and especially for manganese which is an integral and growing mineral within the EV battery chemistry. We are pleased to have joined the BMAC and appreciate all their efforts to advance this situation," commented Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X.

Manganese X hopes to collaborate with the BMAC community to address regulatory hurdles, obtain government grants and streamline approval processes to accelerate development times and lower costs.

On the mining side, there are five battery minerals that are critical for lithium-ion batteries: cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel. The BMAC notes that "all the major battery minerals are found in Canada; however, many are not actively produced. As a supplier of battery metals and components, Canada's advantages include geological richness, location, an established mining industry and a clean electrical grid."

Liz Lappin, BMAC President states, "We are extremely pleased to have Manganese X join our membership. Canada's focus in this critical and increasingly strategic area should be inclusive of the entire value chain from raw materials, production and chemical processing all the way to EV manufacturing and recycling."

Manganese X is also proud to be a member of Propulsion Quebec, whose mission is to position Quebec among the world leaders in the development and deployment of land transport modes, favouring intelligent and electric transport. The Company appreciates their assistance and recommendations of potential purchasers of its 99.95% purity, EV compliant Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) pertaining to the EV and back up energy sectors.

About BMAC - Partners with Manganese X

https://www.bmacanada.org/mission/

BMAC's mission is to grow the battery industry in Canada and to expand the domestic supply chain through connection. From supporting key research and development initiatives to building a strong interconnected industry, while promoting new policy options - BMAC is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada.

About Propulsion Quebec - Partners with Manganese X

https://propulsionquebec.com/

Propulsion Québec is Québec's cluster for electric and smart transportation. Its team works to mobilize the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Quebec as a global leader in developing and implementing smart and electric modes of ground transportation.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in Canada and US striving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman CEO and Director


Manganese futurist, Martin Kepman CEO and Director

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company.

Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Blasting Higher Today

    A report from Bloomberg News today said that the biopharma heavyweight Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) might be interested in buying Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The report also noted that Bristol could still walk away from the negotiations. Rumors of a buyout of Aurinia are nothing new.

  • Why Magnite, The Trade Desk, and Other Ad-Tech Stocks Tanked Friday

    Shares of a wide number of digital advertising stocks took it on the chin Friday. Programmatic advertiser PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was down as much as 14.3% on Friday, sell-side platform Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was off by 13.8%, online advertising technology specialist Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was down as much as 10.5%, and digital advertising kingpin The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was off as much as 9.6%.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Rivian’s New Electric Truck Comes With a Perk: A $5,000 Kitchen

    The new R1T pickup can be configured for a pullout camp kitchen with a range, faucet and sink, lights, and dishware. Its power comes from a 135 kilowatt battery pack that could run a house for some three days. In this new age of EVs, maybe the old rules don’t apply.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest shares are on a recovery. Let's find out why it's not too late for investors to hop aboard.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

    High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. The three stocks below don't just offer some resistance to inflation, they also should actually benefit as prices rise across the economy.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Could Viatris Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Given that it's one of the world's largest drugmakers, it's reasonable to think that Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) could be a reliable wealth building stock. One was the drug manufacturer, Mylan, and the other was Pfizer's generics manufacturing business unit, Upjohn. The merger in November 2020 between the pair left a lot of lingering questions about the prospects for Viatris' performance, however.

  • Intel’s 12% Slide Erases More Than $26 Billion From Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares plummeted to their lowest close since December on Friday, after the chipmaker reported third-quarter results and detailed a spending plan that it said would pressure profitability over the next few years.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Why Ford Shares Should Return to the Fast Lane

    Digital turnaround seen at the big vehicle manufacturer. Also, Street views on Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, Lam Research, LCNB, Dow, and Knight-Swift Transportation.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.