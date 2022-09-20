U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    -10.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,053.00
    -64.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,977.50
    -46.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.10
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.60
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1433
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6880
    +0.4700 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,333.76
    +847.59 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +13.70 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.54
    +7.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Mango Power Launches New Home Energy Storage Products at RE+ Anaheim with Best-in-class CATL LFP Battery Technology

·3 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power, the up and coming challenger brand in the energy storage industry, known for its superb product design and premium CATL battery cells, will be showcasing from today until September 22nd its latest products, Mango Power E and Mango Power M Series at RE+ Anaheim. Interested attendants to the show can pass by Booth 2997 or email nasales@mangopower.com

Mango Power E – A top-grade, CATL LFP Battery Cell Home and Portable Power Station

The Mango Power E is a high capacity, 3.5kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3kW output capability (expandable to 6kW) and supports 240v split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances.

Known for its excellent product design and high amount of charging ports, Mango Power has incorporated 4 charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E to be suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users.

The low noise and high temperature resistance of the Mango Power E are in part due to the high quality of its CATL LFP Battery cells. Being one of the highlights of the product, this premium range of battery cells are more durable, efficient, and safer than other market options. Testament to this quality is its longer lifespan of more than 5-year warranty.

Mango Power M Series – a revolutionary all-scenario family energy system challenging Tesla Powerwall and Powerwall+

The Mango Power M Series is the world's first all-in-one all-scenario family energy storage system. It can be used as a 18kW PV energy system, as storage with 15-20 kWh battery for daily and emergency use and provide full house power backup - including fast charging EVs for the modern family.

The built-in inverter, backup gateway, EV charger, and modularized battery can be customized and installed fast, which is also a big differentiating advantage compared with other products in the market.

It also uses the world's first class CATL LFP battery cells. These high-quality energy cells give the product a 10-year warranty.

The product will come in different versions for the US and EU Markets, supporting single and triple phase connections with 12 kW output capability.

The Recommended Retail Price of the system:

12kW/15kWh System $ 19,499 (19,899 with 9.6kW Home EV Charger)

12kW/20kWh System $ 22,999 (23,399 with 9.6kW Home EV Charger)

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power's mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future.  For more information visit www.mangopower.com

Press Contact
press@mangopower.com

Sale, Distribution or Commercial Enquiries
nasales@mangopower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mango-power-launches-new-home-energy-storage-products-at-re-anaheim-with-best-in-class-catl-lfp-battery-technology-301627915.html

SOURCE Mango Power

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Prospects

    Increased solar installations and production tax credits made available to U.S. solar industry, thanks to IRA, should boost solar stocks amid supply chain challenges. You may buy Zacks Solar Industry players like ENPH, CSIQ and SUNW.

  • Best Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest primarily in stocks of natural gas, oil, and alternative energy companies. This doesn't perfectly match up with the companies included in the energy sector in the S&P 500, which includes oil and gas companies.

  • Southern Company Named One of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022

    We are honored to be named one of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022. This recognition speaks to our continued commitment to creating an equitable work environment where everyone feels welcomed, ...

  • Electric Big Rigs Face Uphill Trip From Shows to Highways

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarAfter electric cars, here come the battery trucks.Global leaders Daimler Truck Holding AG and Volvo AB are joining dozens of comm

  • Mining Giant Fortescue to Spend Billions in Bid to Eliminate Fossil Fuels by 2030

    Australian iron-ore producer says clean-energy spending will lower long-term costs and push the industry toward making green steel for car makers and other customers.

  • Daimler Truck CEO says output could have been higher by 'five-digit figure' without supply chain problems

    Daimler Truck's deliveries could have been higher by a "five-digit figure" in 2021 and 2022 if it had not faced supply chain problems, its chief executive Martin Daum told Reuters. Daum said in an interview on the sidelines of the IAA Transportation conference in Hannover on Monday that he did not see any signs of demand dipping in the truck market and that order books were filling up the moment they were opened. Daimler Truck aims for up to 60% of its sales to be electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2030, Daum said after the firm introduced its first heavy electric truck, fuelled by LFP batteries to reach a range of up to 500 kilometres.

  • Verbio launches $115 million renewable natural gas, ethanol plant in Nevada; touts bigger plans

    'This is a special day for Iowa and for the renewable fuels industry,' Gov. Kim Reynolds said at the Verbio plant in Nevada, Iowa.

  • Job 1 for RIAs: Finding New Recruits

    A critical shortage of talent has the industry “in a state of distress.” And that’s sparking a wide range of strategies among firms to fill open positions.

  • FedEx is right. A global downturn is weighing down on shipping demand.

    Fedex, a darling of the pandemic explosion in online sales, said its dwindling business is a sign of an imminent global recession as consumers around the world cut back.

  • AMP handed $9.7 million penalty for charging pensioners 'fees for no service'

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) had alleged in 2018 that companies related to the wealth manager charged fees from customers despite being notified that they were no longer able to access the advice. Between July 2015 and September 2018, AMP entities deducted A$356,188 in fees even though they were aware that the members had ceased their employment and could no longer receive advice services, the court found. "Although AMP has remediated A$691,032 to affected customers, the court found AMP failed to investigate whether or not there was a systemic issue, despite many complaints over a lengthy period of time," ASIC said.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Amazon.com & AbbVie

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

  • Nio Stock A Buy? China EV Startup Regains Key Level As Its Model 3 Rival Looms

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Puerto Rico’s Bankrupt Power Utility Heads Toward Litigation After Debt Talks End

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s bankrupt power utility and bondholders may face off in court Wednesday in the wake of Hurricane Fiona’s damage after mediation talks over the agency’s $9 billion debt restructuring ended last week without a deal.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billio

  • Should iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for HDV

  • Done Deals: Aviation company unveils Texas hanger; Laguna Development sells Kentucky property

    Laguna Development Corp.'s deal to sell Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million is subject to certain capital and price adjustments.

  • Hedge Funds Double Down on Yen Shorts as Rates Disparity Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bearish yen bets to a three-month high on expectations Japan would languish in a world where developed market peers are racing to hike interest rates. Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinLeveraged funds added 18,836 net short contrac

  • DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token

    GMX developers have capped open interest for avalanche tokens to prevent a repeat of the manipulation.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks in Focus

    ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD Monday Japan’s Statistics Bureau releases annual inflation data through August. Consumer prices in Japan rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, exceeding the Bank of Japan 2% target for four straight months.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • This Options Play Could Turn That Frown Upside Down

    Evolus, Inc. is small-cap company rapidly taking market share in the growing "aesthetic neurotoxin" space -- a.k.a. Using the April $10 call strikes, fashion a covered call order with a net debit in the $7.60 to $7.80 a share range (net stock price - option premium).