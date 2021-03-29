U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Mangold Insight Publishes New Research Report on Terranet, Reveals 130% Price Target Increase

TerraNet AB
·3 min read
Terranet’s Ultrafast AV Sensor Technology VoxelFlow™ Continues to Disrupt the Lidar and Radar Sectors within the Automotive Industry

Lund, Sweden - 29th of March, 2021 — Mangold Fondkommission AB (‘Mangold Insight’) has published a new analysis on Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), suggesting promising buy-recommendations and highlighting the market opportunity available to the AV software startup. Mangold suggests a price target increase from the original SEK 2.50 to SEK 4.70, an increase of 130%. The research report follows the recent success of the live demo for VoxelFlow™’s prototype with partner Mercedes-Benz. VoxelFlow™ is Terranet’s leading technology offering.

A solid state system that will allow AV/ADAS vehicles to faster perceive the world in 3D voxels rather than 2D pixels, VoxelFlow™ provides significant and needed improvements on existing vision systems, with the ultimate goal of ensuring roadway safety. On its way to becoming an industry-standard sensor system, VoxelFlow™ will enhance existing radar, lidar and camera systems, that especially struggle in inclement weather and short distances. With its implications in the automotive sector clear, VoxelFlow™’s versatile image perception technology also has potential to infiltrate additional markets that can benefit from 3D perception, including Augmented Reality hardware and experiences.

Mangold Insights based the recent price target increase on market analysis, where Terranet’s VoxelFlow™ technology has the potential to take market share from both Lidar and Radar. The report also featured several key indicators of Terranet’s continued success that led to the price increase, including:

  • An Attractive Market and Competing Technology: With Mangold’s future outlook in autonomous vehicles showing a growing demand for cameras and imaging systems, VoxelFlow is well positioned to meet the challenge with a superior technology that is sharper in poorer weather conditions, is easily integrated into vehicles and is cost effective.

  • Current Partnerships Leading to Larger Deals & Collaborations: The recent success with Terrnanet’s partner Mercedes-Benz in testing VoxelFlow™ will lead to further opportunities for the company. To meet market demand, Mangold makes note of the potential for Terranet to work with Tier 1 automotive companies in future.

  • A Strong Product Roadmap to Guide the Company Forward: After the successful demo of the VoxelFlow™ prototype with partner Mercedes-Benz, Terranet plans to test the technology in a demo vehicle in the later half of 2021. Continued work with Mercedes is also expected, following a purchase order of the prototype, and a sign MoU for continued development of VoxelFlow™ which will lead to the technology being implemented into one of Mercedes existing navigation programs.

Though VoxelFlow™ is still in the earlier stages of its development, recognizing significant milestones achieved and set within the year, Mangold has suggested that Terranet’s AB price has the potential to nearly double within the next year. To read the full report from Mangold on Terranet, follow this link: https://terranet.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Terranet_update_march_2021_english.pdf

About Terranet
Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and in Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en/


For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
+46 70 332 32 62

Media contact:
Sam Aurilia
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR


