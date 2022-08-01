U.S. markets closed

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES AUSTRALIA RECOGNISED AS 2022 GREAT PLACE TO WORK

·3 min read
In this article:
  • MANH

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced its Australian office has been certified as a 'great place to work' according to the 2022 Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey. The accreditation is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by survey platform Emprising, with the anonymous survey measuring a number of areas including workplace culture, alignment, trust and connection.

Business people are having a discussion
Business people are having a discussion

Headquartered in Atlanta, but with a strong presence in Australia and across the APAC region, Manhattan Associates is the industry leader in enabling supply chain, inventory and omnichannel transformation. Many of the world's top brands depend on Manhattan's innovative suite of software-driven solutions to improve their global operations and deliver an optimal customer experience.

"The supply chain and logistics sector is undergoing a period of rapid growth and unprecedented change in Australia. This recognition shows that our Manhattan work culture is as vibrant, dynamic and healthy as the space we are working in," commented Raghav Sibal, Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand for Manhattan Associates.

"Manhattan Associates has long championed a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and mutual respect and we are delighted to earn this honor because it comes directly from our employees. It is their energy and commitment to innovation and progress that are the cornerstones of our success in Australia, not to mention all over the globe too," added Sibal.

Employee engagement is a priority at Manhattan Associates, where the company strives to support all aspects of an employee's personal life and professional development through its Be Your Best Self program. This program comprises Rewards, Wellness, Development, Family, Community and Career, and offers an extensive set of training and development opportunities, top-notch benefits, community outreach initiatives and innovative wellness programs.

Keith Hunter, head of HR for Manhattan in APAC added "At Manhattan we put our people first so it is particularly satisfying to see that over 95% of those surveyed said that they were made to feel welcomed when they joined. The other results also provide us with some really positive feedback and will enable us to deliver an actionable roadmap that will take our employee engagement to the next level over the coming years."

For more information about joining Manhattan Associates, visit the company's Careers page for a full list of available positions. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Founded by business journalists Robert Levering and Milton Moskowitz, we are built on the belief that great employee experiences are better for people, for business and for the world.

We've been listening to employee voices for over 40 years, and it's helped us to determine what makes a truly great place to work. Through employee surveys and our For All™ methodology, Certification™ and our Best Workplaces™ lists, we recognise what organisations are doing right and help them to continually improve. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from millions of employees working in around 10,000 organisations across the world every year to benchmark individual performance.

SOURCE Manhattan Associates

