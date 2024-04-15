Manhattan Associates, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Manhattan Associates' (NASDAQ:MANH) stock is up by 10.0% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Manhattan Associates' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Manhattan Associates is:

63% = US$177m ÷ US$278m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.63.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Manhattan Associates' Earnings Growth And 63% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Manhattan Associates has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Manhattan Associates' moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Manhattan Associates' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Manhattan Associates Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Manhattan Associates doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Manhattan Associates' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

