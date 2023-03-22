U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.04
    -0.86 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    +19.90 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4630
    -0.9970 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,240.77
    -823.83 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.68
    -22.27 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Manhattan Associates Launches Landmark Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Analysis of real purchases and returns, across digital and physical customer journeys finds Unified Commerce leaders outperform competitors by as much as 6X in revenue growth

SYDNEY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), in partnership with Google Cloud and Zebra Technologies, today announced the findings of the industry's first real-world analysis of Unified Commerce in specialty retail. The Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail, conducted by Incisiv, assessed 124 retailers across 11 specialty retail segments on the implementation of 286 key attributes of Unified Commerce.

Based on insight from real purchases, returns, and customer journeys across digital and physical channels, the benchmark reveals the common attributes of successful retailers and the opportunities for others to improve their customer value and modernize operations. Of the 124 retailers benchmarked, 15 emerged as leaders. These brands are Academy Sports + Outdoors, American Eagle Outfitters, Belk Inc., Crate & Barrel, Levi's, Macy's, MAC Cosmetics, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Pandora, REI Co-op, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, UGG and Zales.

In today's rapidly evolving ecosystem, retailers need complete visibility on and insight into every aspect of their business, from back-end to customer-facing. Unified Commerce solutions combine a retailer's front- and back-end systems to establish a single view of the business. That single view informs better decision-making and enhanced customer experiences, while enabling brands to identify and respond to trends quickly, ultimately driving stronger revenue growth by up to 6X. However, consolidating systems and building a cohesive Unified Commerce solution can be quite challenging. The benchmark identified the following common challenges in retailers' efforts to adopt this new model:

  • Personalisation - Retailers must be able to identify shopper intent and curate a personalized experience that meets their expectations. However, only 38% of the retailers studied give their store associates access to shopper purchase history and wish lists across all channels. Only 20% of the retailers studied provided personalized product recommendations and offers. As a category, digitally-native vertical brands (DNVBs) outperformed the broader retail cohort in this area, with 42% offering advanced personalisation capabilities – 16 points ahead of the overall group examined.

  • Real-Time Inventory Visibility – Visibility into allocatable and saleable inventory and rich findability are critical for retailers wanting to provide a seamless omnichannel experience. Only 29% of the retailers studied provide real-time inventory statistics on their product detail pages.

  • Convenience and Flexibility - Today, convenience is about more than just speed of delivery. Convenience encompasses providing multiple payment and delivery options and the ability to make changes to an order after the sale. Only 15% of the retailers studied provided the option to change fulfillment method post order confirmation. On an average, only 27% of the retailers provided the ability to return store purchases online.

"Shoppers don't see channels the way retailers do. Unified Commerce can only provide the highly customized shopping experience expected by today's consumers if there is true visibility of inventory availability, and flexibility during and after the sale," said Manhattan Associates president and CEO, Eddie Capel. "Embracing a Unified Commerce model can drive strong business growth, high revenue opportunity, lead to competitive advantage and heightened customer loyalty that every retailer covets. With the right technology and solutions, they can outperform their peers by as much as 6X."

"Zebra Technologies is helping retailers globally optimize their inventory and engage their associates to improve productivity and deliver an elevated customer experience," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. "This new benchmark highlights the important role that real-time inventory visibility, front-line worker enablement, and fulfilment flexibility play in driving Unified Commerce, and we have the right solutions to deliver these benefits."

"In order to deliver on the promise of Unified Commerce, retailers must connect digital and in-person experiences, and all of the data and systems that enable them," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud. "Manhattan Associates' partnership with Google Cloud on this benchmark shows how retailers can make it easy for customers and store associates to find the right products online and instore by implementing a unified commerce strategy backed by data and AI."

Giri Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer at Incisiv commented: "Unified Commerce is the new battleground for retailers to differentiate themselves. Our 2023 Unified Commerce Benchmark shows that leaders who have adopted unified commerce deliver highly nuanced, seamless customer experiences across channels, leveraging technology and data to drive revenue growth. The insights from this benchmark won't just help retailers keep up, it will help them stand out."

Click HERE to view the complete 2023 Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ENDS

METHODOLOGY:

Incisiv's 2023 Unified Commerce Benchmark for Specialty Retail is the industry's first Unified Commerce benchmark with real purchases, real returns, and real customer journeys across digital and physical channels.

The Benchmark comprises of research from 124 retailers benchmarked across 11 specialty retail segments choosing a mix of top omnichannel retailers by revenue, and top Digital Native Vertical Brands (DNVBs) by store count, spanning 286 customer experience capabilities across four functional areas: Search & Discovery, Cart & Checkout, Promising & Fulfilment, & Service & Support

Incisiv's team of customer experience analysts conducted comprehensive shopping journeys, including 8 real purchases and returns with each retailer studied, across both physical and ecommerce channels. Assessed retailers were then scored based on the adoption of customer experience capabilities, the efficacy of each capability, and the consistency and quality of experience.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/manhattan-associates-launches-landmark-unified-commerce-benchmark-for-specialty-retail-301778376.html

SOURCE Manhattan Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapte

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Fox, Dominion lawyers spar over top executives' liability in defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp and Dominion Voting Systems clashed in court on Wednesday over whether top Fox executives including Chairman Rupert Murdoch should be considered liable in the voting-technology company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over 2020 U.S. election vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis wrapped up a two-day hearing without ruling on requests by both sides that he decide elements of the case in their favor without moving to a full trial. Dominion accused Fox in its 2021 lawsuit of destroying its business by airing false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against former President Donald Trump and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • First Republic Bank executives to forego annual bonuses for 2023

    The disclosure comes as First Republic explores ways to stay in business amid a banking crisis that has already wiped out two lenders in the United States. The rescue effort for Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has also put the bonus pools of banking executives under the spotlight. On Tuesday, Swiss authorities imposed curbs on bonus payments for Credit Suisse employees.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Indeed to Lay Off 2,200 Employees, 15% of Workforce

    The job-search platform will reduce head counts on nearly every team. CEO Chris Hyams said he would be taking a 25% cut in his base pay.

  • Senior Meta ads exec departs amid efficiency drive

    A veteran Meta advertising product executive will leave the company in May, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters, amid a months-long pruning of projects and staff that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has dubbed the "year of efficiency." Dan Levy, currently the social media giant's vice president of business messaging, said in a post to Meta's internal social network on Monday that he wanted to focus on family after losing a child to leukemia. A Meta spokesperson confirmed Levy's departure and said business messaging would remain a strategic priority and area of investment for the company this year.