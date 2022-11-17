U.S. markets closed

Manhattan Associates Makes Top 10 in the 2022 Singapore Best Workplaces in Technology List

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates has been ranked number nine by Singapore's Best Workplaces™ in Technology list. In total 33 workplaces over four different categories, micro, small, media and large, have been ranked as Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology according to research and consulting firm, Great Place To Work® Singapore and the team collected the award from Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Mrs Josephine Teo.

Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates

The Singapore's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work Certified™ organization.

"This is such an incredible honor not just for Manhattan Associates Singapore but for our entire global organisation, for more than 30 years we have put our people first building a work culture that is vibrant, dynamic and collaborative and this award just confirms what we have always known," said Richard Wright, Managing Director South East Asia for Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Associates has long championed a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and mutual respect and we are delighted to earn this honor because it comes directly from our employees. It is their energy and commitment to innovation and progress that are the cornerstones of our success in Singapore."

Only companies who attain at least 65% on Great Place To Work's Trust Index© Survey can attain the Certification. Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated and what their workplace experience is like. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, Ms Evelyn Kwek said, "We are pleased to see the community of Certified companies expand as we award 33 Best Workplaces in Tech this year, a considerable increase from only 10 companies in 2021. This is an encouraging signal that more companies are placing an emphasis on building a positive workplace culture. I am also delighted to see our Best Workplaces nominate female mentors for the new mentorship programme, GRowing in Tech (GRIT). We thank you for your show of commitment through supporting GRIT to nurture tech talent among women."

GRIT offers women in the Technology sector an opportunity to be mentored by senior women executives from the Best Workplaces. The programme seeks to help women with their careers through a 12-month programme starting from January 2023 through to December 2023. Mentors will be matched up with a mentee from aspiring certified companies that are keen to build a positive workplace culture.

Manhattan Associates was also ranked as a Best Workplace in Singapore in 2022. This continued recognition signifies that creating a great workplace experience is consistently a top strategic priority for the company.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

SOURCE Manhattan Associates

