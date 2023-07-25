Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Manhattan Associates (MANH) reported revenue of $231.02 million, up 20.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.43 million, representing a surprise of +6.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Cloud subscriptions : $60.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.

Revenue- Maintenance : $35.83 million versus $32.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

Revenue- Hardware : $5.89 million compared to the $5.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.1% year over year.

Revenue- Services : $124.61 million versus $118.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.

Revenue- Software license: $3.75 million compared to the $2.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Manhattan Associates here>>>



Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research