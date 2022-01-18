U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.89
    -74.96 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,373.82
    -537.99 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,601.98
    -291.77 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,121.55
    -40.90 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.04
    +1.22 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.76 (+3.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0069 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    +0.0750 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5910
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,565.29
    -881.22 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.85
    -17.54 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.78
    -39.45 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Manhattan Associates Wins Best Distribution Innovation Award from Vendors in Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced Manhattan Active® Supply Chain was named the Best Distribution Innovation in the 2022 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards. The award recognizes the supply chain innovation that provides the largest productivity improvement, cost reduction, speed to destination, and competitive advantage in the industry. It was presented in a ceremony held in New York the week of NRF 2022, the retail industry’s largest annual conference and exposition.

The VIP Awards are an annual industry celebration of the solution providers and innovations that are powering the retail ecosystem. The awards acknowledge service to the retail industry, the new ways that partnerships were formed and the recent challenges that were overcome.

Launched in 2021, Manhattan Active Supply Chain was purpose-built for omnichannel commerce and fulfillment. By combining the company’s market leading warehouse management and transportation management solutions, Manhattan broke the artificial boundaries between distribution and transportation functions, unlocking a new level of agility and responsiveness within supply chain operations. Manhattan Active Supply Chain gives companies an unprecedented ability to visualize, control and engage an entire supply chain via a single, cloud-native application.

“Manhattan is very proud that Manhattan Active Supply Chain has been named Best Distribution Innovation by Vendors in Partnership,” said Ann Sung Ruckstuhl, senior vice president and CMO of Manhattan Associates. “We are the only company that has been named a leader in warehouse management, transportation management and order management by Gartner and Forrester. This award is further recognition of our breakthrough innovation and preeminence in retail and supply chain execution.”

Manhattan Active Supply Chain has been enthusiastically received by the market. In the awards voting process, a Manhattan customer offered the following endorsement: “We think that this new product is a gamechanger for us and the industry. We’re excited to be part of it and are looking forward to leveraging it now and into the future.”

“Simplifying the supply chain reaps benefits across the enterprise. Clearly the judges saw a compelling story in Manhattan’s use of advanced technologies,” added Vicki Cantrell, founder and CEO of Vendors in Partnership.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contacts:
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates
+1 678 597 6988
rfernandez@manh.com


Recommended Stories

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Goldman Shares Tumble as Trading Slides, Compensation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equities traders posted a decline in the fourth quarter, adding to evidence that the frenzied activity touched off by the pandemic is cooling, even as the bank ratcheted up payouts for employees. The company’s shares tumbled.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Ex

  • Volkswagen, Bosch team up to equip battery cell gigafactories

    Volkswagen and Bosch have signed a deal to set up a joint venture by the end of this year to equip battery cell factories and help make Europe self-sufficient in battery production, Volkswagen said on Tuesday. The venture would deliver battery production systems as well as assisting battery cell manufacturers in scaling up and maintaining their production sites, Volkswagen said in a statement. "Europe has a one-time chance to become the global powerhouse for batteries in coming years," Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall, who is responsible for VW's battery plans, said.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Shopify, JD.com pair up in China as e-commerce competition intensifies

    The strategic partnership comes amid tight competition in the e-commerce space in China with players like Pinduoduo, Alibaba Group Holding and Douyin. The deal will let Shopify merchants sell on JD's cross-border platform JD Worldwide and open up access to its 550 million active customers in China, the companies said.

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Extend Drop in Broad Selloff; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapOne of the Wor

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Crude climbs to its highest prices since 2014 after Abu Dhabi oil facility attack

    Crude-oil prices climbed to levels not seen since 2014 on Tuesday, with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. “The fact that the Houthis are now capable of setting off explosives at the Abu Dhabi oil facilities must be raising blood pressure on the Nymex,” Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research (SEER), told MarketWatch.

  • Activision Blizzard continues to remove employees amid misconduct allegations

    But CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to keep a lid on the exact figures.

  • How HarbisonWalker's new plant fits amid big growth in steel industry

    HWI, which is privately held, doesn't make steel itself. But its products, advanced refractories, are essential to the steelmaking process.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Activision, Apple, Tesla, Goldman Sachs: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Wall Street stock indexes dropped in morning trading, with tech stocks leading losses. Government bond yields are climbing as investors position themselves for a higher interest-rate future. Shares of Tesla Twitter Meta Platforms   Amazon com and  Apple were all down in morning trading.

  • Oil Prices Hit Seven-Year High on Rising Geopolitical Tensions

    Crude prices rose to their highest level since the 2014 shale-induced oil crash, a milestone in a rally that is gathering momentum as geopolitical tensions threaten to knock supply.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.