Manhattan Associates Wins Big at the Australian Business Awards

Company recognised as an innovation leader – taking out supply chain innovation and cloud innovation categories

SYDNEY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates has been recognised as an innovation leader, winning two major categories at the 2022 Australian Business Awards (ABA.) The company won the Supply Chain Innovation Award for its Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management solution, and also won the Cloud Innovation Award for its Manhattan Active® Omni technology.

The ABA100 Supply Chain Innovation award recognises products and services that provide innovative solutions for business and market needs in the field of supply chain management. Excelling in these areas – Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management – part of Manhattan Active Supply Chain, automatically scales when needed and is fully extensible at the User Interface. Manhattan Active® also receives new features and updates every 90 days, without breaking any extensions, so it never ever needs upgrading.

Using advanced, proprietary algorithms to mathematically organise and optimise operations, Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management speeds the flow of goods and information to enable flawless execution across stock, labour and space, and places companies on a firm footing for compliance with regulations and standards.

"We're extremely proud to be recognised as the ABA100 winner for Supply Chain Innovation at the Australian Business Awards 2022. Our Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management solution is best-of-breed technology that lives in the cloud, so has continuous access to new capabilities. The solution never needs upgrading and automatically scales to match the need of retailers, which is critical in an industry with peak operating periods. The technology is infused with intelligence to learn and adapt. It is engineered to be extended, and to quickly and easily combine the power of your innovation with ours," said Raghav Sibal, Managing Director, ANZ, Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates also won the Cloud Innovation Award for its Manhattan Active® Omni technology. The Australian Business Award for Cloud Innovation recognises cloud-based products and services that provide innovative solutions for business and market needs.

Manhattan Active® Omni delivers a unified approach to selling, engagement and fulfilment in a single cloud-native app. It is also the only solution with the flexibility and scalability to profitably deliver on the promise of omnichannel customer experiences. Born in the cloud, Manhattan Active Omni is a modern platform of order management, inventory, fulfilment, customer engagement and point of sale solutions that is always current and fully extensible.

One of Manhattan Associates' latest customers, leading Australasian retailer, Super Retail Group, recently deployed Manhattan Active® Omni – and within 12 months of implementation, was able to reduce split-order shipments by 24% – thus reducing fulfilment costs by doubling digits through less packaging and fewer miles on the road.

"The convergence of physical and digital in modern shopping experiences is complete. Omnichannel retail today means a common experience anywhere along the customer journey, regardless of shopping online or in brick-and-mortar stores, or how the consumer decides to engage with a brand. By creating a unified experience, delivered through advanced solutions that exist in the cloud, we can constantly refine and improve processes for the benefit of our customers and their business," said Raghav.

"We are proud that our Manhattan Active® Omni solution has been recognised by the Australian Business Awards for cloud innovation. Our solution needs to constantly evolve to meet the demands of the modern retail experience, and this can only be done through having versionless software in the cloud for the benefit of our customers," ended Raghav.

