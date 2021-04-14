Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $1,106,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $1,016,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $90,000, or 8.9%. This increase is primarily attributable to the decreases in interest expense and in general and administrative expenses.
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $1,729,000 compared to approximately $1,711,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $18,000, or 1.0%. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, approximately $1,443,000 of our revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, compared to approximately $1,474,000 for the same period in 2020, and approximately $286,000 and $237,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and, generally, accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
As of March 31, 2021, total shareholders' equity was approximately $33,073,000.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “I believe that the first quarter of 2021 reflects buds of optimism. We returned to work from the office, of course following all regulations, and our deal flow strengthened to approximately our pre-COVID pace. There are still many concerns. However, most of our loans are secured by first mortgages on 1-4 family houses located outside of Manhattan, a product that has actually appreciated in value during the pandemic. Given current market conditions, and considering the extra safety measures we’re taking to continue our no defaults track record, I am pleased with the results and hope to return to growth mode in the near future. I wish everyone good health.”
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our belief that the first quarter of 2021 reflects buds of optimism, that our deal flow strengthened to approximately our pre-COVID pace and the hope that we will return to growth mode in the near future, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Loans receivable
$
58,490,238
$
58,097,970
Interest receivable on loans
915,132
827,236
Cash
205,834
131,654
Cash - restricted
---
327,483
Other assets
80,977
66,566
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
356,535
369,699
Deferred financing costs, net
17,315
22,807
Total assets
$
60,066,031
$
59,843,415
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Line of credit
$
20,441,047
$
20,308,873
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $378,556 and $397,327, respectively)
5,621,444
5,602,673
Deferred origination fees
438,927
367,638
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
130,353
168,940
Operating lease liability
360,935
372,907
Dividends payable
---
1,058,194
Total liabilities
26,992,706
27,879,225
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
---
---
Common stock - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058 issued; 9,619,945 outstanding
9,882
9,882
Additional paid-in capital
33,160,362
33,157,096
Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares
(798,939)
(798,939)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
702,020
(403,849)
Total stockholders’ equity
33,073,325
31,964,190
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
60,066,031
$
59,843,415
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Three Months
2021
2020
Interest income from loans
$
1,442,814
$
1,473,544
Origination fees
286,473
237,442
Total revenue
1,729,287
1,710,986
Operating costs and expenses:
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
317,186
352,442
Referral fees
1,751
542
General and administrative expenses
308,981
344,780
Total operating costs and expenses
627,918
697,764
Income from operations
1,101,369
1,013,222
Other income
4,500
3,000
Net income
$
1,105,869
$
1,016,222
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
--Basic
$
0.12
$
0.11
--Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.11
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
--Basic
9,619,945
9,652,539
--Diluted
9,619,945
9,652,753
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
Common Stock
Additional
Treasury Stock
(Accumulated
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,157,096
262,113
$(798,939)
$(403,849)
$31,964,190
Non-cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Net income
1,105,869
1,105,869
Balance, March 31, 2021
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,160,362
262,113
$(798,939)
$702,020
$33,073,325
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
Common Stock
Additional
Treasury Stock
(Accumulated
Totals
Shares
Amount
Shares
Cost
Balance, January 1, 2020
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,144,032
223,214
$(619,688)
$(590,808)
$ 31,943,418
Non-cash compensation
3,266
3,266
Purchase of treasury shares
26,609
(131,036)
(131,036)
Net income
1,016,222
1,016,222
Balance, March 31, 2020
9,882,058
$9,882
$33,147,298
249,823
$(750,724)
$425,414
$ 32,831,870
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Three Months
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,105,869
$
1,016,222
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
Amortization of deferred financing costs
24,263
24,375
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability
1,192
(261)
Depreciation
587
283
Non-cash compensation expense
3,266
3,266
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Interest receivable on loans
(87,896)
(40,922)
Other assets
(14,998)
(19,683)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(38,587)
13,463
Deferred origination fees
71,289
132,369
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,064,985
1,129,112
Cash flows from investing activities:
Issuance of short term loans
(9,659,678)
(16,082,435)
Collections received from loans
9,267,410
12,753,380
Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
---
(15,000)
Purchase of fixed assets
---
(923)
Net cash used in investing activities
(392,268)
(3,344,978)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit, net
132,174
3,627,220
Dividend paid
(1,058,194)
(1,159,061)
Purchase of treasury shares
---
(131,036)
Deferred financing costs incurred
---
(27,102)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(926,020)
2,310,021
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(253,303)
94,155
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year
459,137
118,407
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
205,834
$
212,562
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid during the period
$
302,160
$
328,871
Operating leases paid during the period
$
15,849
$
13,604
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400