U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,935.96
    -327.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LOAN
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $4,423,000, or $0.42 per share (based on approximately 10.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $4,229,000, or $0.44 per share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase in net income of $194,000, or 4.6%. This increase is primarily attributable to decreases in interest and payroll expenses, offset by a decrease in revenue.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $6,808,000, compared to approximately $7,006,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $198,000, or 2.8%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest rates and origination fees charged on loans due to market conditions and intense competition from other lenders. In 2021, approximately $5,609,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that we offer to small businesses compared to approximately $5,989,000 in 2020, and approximately $1,199,000 represents origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,018,000 in 2020. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $2,402,000 compared to approximately $2,796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $394,000, or 14.1%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses was primarily attributable to decreased interest expense due to lower LIBOR rates as well as a reduced outstanding credit line balance resulting from the use of net proceeds from a public offering of the Company’s common stock in July 2021, an annual bonus paid to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer in 2020, which was not repeated in 2021, and a voluntary waiver from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer forgoing his base salary for the months of October, November and December 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,386,000, compared to approximately $31,964,000 as of December 31, 2020.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “2021 was an interesting year -- it started with extreme uncertainty, followed by enormous optimism and ended with flourishing real estate markets stimulated by plenty of cash all around. During the year, we had to adjust the terms of loans we made to borrowers to stay in-line with market standards. In July 2021, we completed a successful share offering at $7.20 per share, adding approximately $13 million to our equity, in order to secure future growth. It took us approximately six months to deploy the new funds raised in the public offering, so I believe that the impact of the offering on our earnings per share (EPS) will show in the first quarter of 2022,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the state of the real estate markets, the belief that the impact of the public offering on our EPS will show in the first quarter of 2022, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive and (ix) if the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business is greater than anticipated. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

Assets

2021

2020

Loans receivable

$ 65,715,364

$ 58,097,970

Interest receivable on loans

955,443

827,236

Cash

142,546

131,654

Cash - restricted

---

327,483

Other assets

64,745

66,566

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

317,080

369,699

Deferred financing costs, net

10,539

22,807

Total assets

$ 67,205,717

$ 59,843,415

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:

Line of credit

$15,645,970

$20,308,873

Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $322,241 and $397,327, respectively)

5,677,759

5,602,673

Deferred origination fees

580,461

367,638

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

154,169

168,940

Operating lease liability

324,248

372,907

Dividends payable

1,436,868

1,058,194

Total liabilities

23,819,475

27,879,225

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

---

---

Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 and 9,882,058 issued; 11,494,945 and 9,619,945 outstanding, respectively

11,757

9,882

Additional paid-in capital

45,522,746

33,157,096

Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares

(798,939

)

(798,939

)

Accumulated deficit

(1,349,322

)

(403,849

)

Total stockholders’ equity

43,386,242

31,964,190

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$67,205,717

$59,843,415



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Interest income from loans

$5,608,660

$5,988,622

Origination fees

1,199,230

1,017,729

Total Revenue

6,807,890

7,006,351

Operating costs and expenses:

Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs

1,045,548

1,356,015

Referral fees

7,532

5,875

General and administrative expenses

1,348,838

1,434,438

Total operating costs and expenses

2,401,918

2,796,328

Income from operations

4,405,972

4,210,023

Other income

18,000

20,000

Income before income tax expense

4,423,972

4,230,023

Income tax expense

(647

)

(645

)

Net income

$4,423,325

$4,229,378

Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:

--Basic

$0.42

$0.44

--Diluted

$0.42

$0.44

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

--Basic

10,524,055

9,631,296

--Diluted

10,524,055

9,631,296



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

Common Stock

Additional Paid-in
Capital

Treasury Stock

Accumulated Deficit

Totals

Shares

Amount

Shares

Cost

Balance, January 1, 2020

9,882,058

$9,882

$33,144,032

223,214

$(619,688

)

$(590,808

)

$31,943,418

Non cash compensation

13,064

13,064

Purchase of treasury shares

38,899

(179,251

)

(179,251

)

Dividends paid

(2,984,225

)

(2,984,225

)

Dividends declared and payable

(1,058,194

)

(1,058,194

)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020

4,229,378

4,229,378

Balance, December 31, 2020

9,882,058

9,882

33,157,096

262,113

(798,939

)

(403,849

)

31,964,190

Public offering, net

1,875,000

1,875

12,352,585

12,354,460

Non cash compensation

13,065

13,065

Dividends paid

(3,931,930

)

(3,931,930

)

Dividends declared and payable

(1,436,868

)

(1,436,868

)

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021

4,423,325

4,423,325

Balance, December 31, 2021

11,757,058

$11,757

$45,522,746

262,113

$(798,939

)

$(1,349,322

)

$43,386,242



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$4,423,325

$4,229,378

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -

Amortization of deferred financing costs

87,353

102,017

Depreciation

2,265

1,135

Non cash compensation expense

13,065

13,064

Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability

3,960

(62

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Interest receivable on loans

(128,207

)

(180,911

)

Other assets

(443

)

(5,724

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(14,771

)

17,117

Deferred origination fees

212,823

45,519

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,599,370

4,221,533

Cash flows from investing activities:

Issuance of short term loans

(49,267,892

)

(43,719,304

)

Collections received from loans

41,650,498

39,136,019

Release of loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable

---

(15,000

)

Purchase of fixed assets

---

(8,759

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,617,394

)

(4,607,044

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from public offering, net

12,354,460

---

(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net

(4,662,903

)

5,075,880

Dividends paid

(4,990,124

)

(4,143,286

)

Purchase of treasury shares

---

(179,251

)

Deferred financing costs incurred

---

(27,102

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,701,433

726,241

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

(316,591

)

340,730

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

459,137

118,407

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$142,546

$459,137

Supplemental Cash Flow Information:

Taxes paid during the year

$647

$645

Interest paid during the year

$982,491

$1,264,533

Operating leases paid during the year

$63,481

$56,572

Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:
Dividend declared and payable


$1,436,868

$1,058,194

Establishment of right-of-use asset and operating lease liability

$---

$329,421

Interest receivable converted to loans receivable in connection with forbearance agreements

$---

$29,671

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400


Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Win

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • Rivian’s lack of history is hurting its chances with chipmakers—leaving Amazon facing a $10 billion hit

    The EV startup’s disadvantage in procuring chips could result in heavy Q1 charges for Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.