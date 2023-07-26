Manhattan Prepares to Sizzle in US’s Extreme Heat: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) --

Manhattan’s Central Park could reach temperatures in the high 90s over the next couple of days, with humidity making it feel closer to 104F, the National Weather Service said. That would be the warmest reading in a year.

“Tomorrow looks like the first day here of the heat headlines,” said James Tomasini, a weather service meteorologist in Upton, New York on Long Island.

The rest of New York City and the northeast US will also be experiencing warmer temperatures. Heat advisories have been posted across the region from eastern Pennsylvania to Massachusetts. The high could reach 98F in Philadelphia on Friday and there is an excessive heat watch in Newark, New Jersey where readings could hit 99 on Thursday and Friday with the heat index rising to 106.

Meanwhile, the heat that has been baking the southern US is shifting into the central Great Plains and Midwest. Heat advisories are out from Minnesota to Texas and from Nebraska to Ohio.

Readings in Phoenix will continue to hit highs above 110F degrees. The fifth most populous US city has had 26 days with high temperatures of 110 or more, including 119 on Wednesday and again on July 20, which are records for those dates.

In other weather news:

Greece: Fire-ravaged Greece is the focus of Mediterranean heat, with temperatures set to climb back up to 47C (116.6F) on Wednesday, even as other parts of Europe cool.

Asia: Typhoon Doksuri caused flooding, triggered landslides and cut power in the northern Philippines, where thousands remain stranded in ports or by roads blocked by debris, and authorities in China and Taiwan are preparing defenses against the storm.

