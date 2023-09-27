Manhunt underway in Baltimore for convicted felon suspected of killing Pava LaPere

Baltimore police are on the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of killing Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old tech CEO found dead at a downtown apartment building earlier this week.

The suspect, Jason Billingsley, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, assault and other offenses in connection with Pava’s death, acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley announced. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Worley told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday. “This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm.”

LaPere was reported missing Monday morning, police said. Hours later, authorities were called to carry out a welfare check at her apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Bromo Arts District. Her body was found with apparent signs of “blunt-force trauma” around 11:30 a.m.

LaPere, a Johns Hopkins graduate, was the CEO and cofounder of EcoMap Technologies, a digital information and access technology company. She had a team of 30 workers and some of her clients included the Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund and the T. Rowe Price Foundation. Her work also earned her a spot in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” feature for 2023.

According to court records cited by NBC News, Billingsley was sentenced in 2015 to 30 years in prison, with 16 years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense. The Maryland sex offender registry placed him in “tier 3,” a designation for those with the most serious charges, which also requires offenders to register for life. He was released from prison in October.

Billingsley also previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009 and second-degree assault in 2011, NBC reported.

“There is no way in hell that he should have been out on the street,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “When the police go out and do their job, as they did in this case … and the state’s attorney goes out and does their work, gets the conviction, the conviction should be the conviction.

“We are tired of talking about the same people committing the same kind of crimes over and over again.”

A spokesperson for Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Billingsley had not been paroled but was released “on mandatory supervision as required by statute,” The New York Times reported.

Authorities have not yet provided any link between Billingsley and LaPere. A possible motive was also unclear.