Manifest Commerce Introduces Sustainable Fulfillment; led by ShipBob Co-founder, George Wojciechowski

·4 min read

Manifest Commerce is leading the logistics movement towards a greener supply chain with carbon neutral fulfillment and zero plastics solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Manifest formally announced the launch of its sustainable fulfillment business led by CEO George Wojciechowski, formerly cofounder of ShipBob.

Manifest Commerce Logo
Manifest Commerce Logo

Manifest's mission is to disrupt one of the dirtiest global industries, supply chain logistics, by offering earth-friendly third-party logistics solutions. The company promises omnichannel retailers carbon neutral fulfillment, zero plastics, recyclable packing materials, and green warehousing.

"The average age of today's e-commerce entrepreneur is around 40 with many being much younger. These individuals are deeply concerned about the future of our planet, as are their customers," says CEO George Wojciechowski. Manifest offers a solution that integrates into their business while also satisfying their desire for climate action.

Wojciechowski is a seasoned fulfillment expert, having cofounded tech-enabled third-party logistics company ShipBob, which was recently valued at over $1 billion.

The industry veteran was inspired to tackle retail logistics sustainability problems when consumer online shopping skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, total e-commerce packaging waste reached 295 million tons, 60% of which was non-recyclable plastics. These plastics will take more than 500 years to break down and will clog landfills and oceans in the meantime.

"I have 3 young nieces and a nephew under five years of age," says Wojciechowski. "When I think about the world they are inheriting I realize I need to use my expertise to ensure it's a clean one. There is no Planet B after all."

Wojciechowski tapped fellow industry pioneers Bob Sixsmith (former ShipBob General Manager), Max Stevens (founding member at ShipBob), Jen Root (marketing entrepreneur and e-commerce strategist), and Matt Bocker (former ShipBob growth expert) to round out Manifest's leadership team. Together the executive team has decades of industry experience. "We all love retail logistics but what really brought us together was our passion for climate action," says VP Marketing, Jen Root.

At launch, Manifest is offering retailers of all sizes sustainable fulfillment services, seamless tech integrations, and efficient warehouse management. All materials are recyclable and biodegradable using zero plastics; and carbon offsets to help ensure carbon neutrality from end to end. "While Manifest's driving force is sustainability, we recognize that retailers demand efficient fulfillment as well," says VP Fulfillment Max Stevens. To that end, the Manifest technology connects seamlessly with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and BigCommerce stores as well as customized big-box retailer technology.

The Manifest team believes a sustainable fulfillment model is possible when building the fundamentals into the business operations from the ground level. "The goal is to create operational efficiencies for retailers with minimal impact to the environment," says VP Operations Bob Sixsmith.

A key part of the sustainable model Manifest is building is its partnership with EcoCart, a leading e-commerce software platform for sustainability. "E-commerce is a massive contributor to climate change, but brands that work with Manifest can be a part of the solution, one order at a time," says EcoCart COO Peter Twomey. Manifest is also a member of 1% for the Planet, an organization whose members contribute at least 1% of sales to sustainability non-profits.

Manifest is proud to support e-commerce retailers on their quest to be greener. But Wojciechowski says his vision is even broader: "We don't want to be doing this alone. The ultimate goal is to drive change for the entire industry and lead the logistics movement towards a greener supply chain. Our planet demands it."

Learn more at www.manifestcommerce.io.

Manifest is leading the logistics movement towards a greener supply chain.

About Us:

Manifest is leading the sustainable logistics movement through earth-friendly, carbon-neutral fulfillment solutions. An end-to-end inventory, warehousing, and order fulfillment provider, all orders are carbon-neutral and use zero-plastic packaging, guaranteed. Our mission is to enable retailers to run high-powered logistics in a sustainable, socially responsible way.

contact: JenRoot, Co-Founder, Manifest Commerce
phone: 858-832-3059
email: jen@manifestcommerce.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manifest-commerce-introduces-sustainable-fulfillment-led-by-shipbob-co-founder-george-wojciechowski-301359941.html

SOURCE Manifest Commerce

