Manisha B. Grover, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

LIVINGSTON, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manisha B. Grover, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Woman in Healthcare and in acknowledgment of her work at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Manisha B. Grover has been with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center since 2016, and has been in Medical practice for over 15 years.

Dr. Grover attended Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior and later completed her residency there from 1997 to 2000. She completed a Junior Attending position, or Senior Residency, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The doctor then took on another residency in Internal Medicine at the New York Downtown Hospital from 2004-2007. During this time, she received The Primary Care Award for outstanding performance as an Ambulatory Care resident in 2007.

In 2016, Dr. Grover completed a Geriatrics Fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a nonprofit organization led by physicians, with the stated goal of certifying physicians who meet high standards of patient care in a quickly-changing world.

She began her career as a Hospitalist at Victory Internal Medicine at the Richmond University Medical Center of Staten Island in 2008. She then moved to a new role at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center from 2010-2014. Dr. Grover became the Program Director and Hospitalist at Apogee Physicians at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ, from 2011-2014. There, she was recognized as Program Director of the Month in June 2013 and January 2014. Dr. Grover became a Hospitalist at IPC Morristown Memorial Hospital from 2014-2015.

As of 2016, Dr. Grover is a Geriatrician at St. Barnabas Medical Center located at 101 Old Short Hills road Livingston, NJ. She is a specialist in the care of the elderly and their specific ailments, including dementia. The doctor ensures she meets patients' needs and coordinates with their families to manage their healthcare. She is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group. St. Barnabas Medical Center is New Jersey's oldest nonprofit nonsectarian hospital, opened in 1865.

Dr. Grover attributes her start in Medicine to the influence of her favorite uncle, who was a Pediatrician. She spent time at his practice as she grew up and decided to pursue a career in healthcare. As a Geriatrician, Dr. Grover works exclusively with older adults, who can experience health issues as they age. She helps them with their well-being and helps them maintain their independent lives as long as possible.

Dr. Grover has been recognized for her work with a profile feature from Health News Today. She was awarded Top Doc and Top Internist in 2021.

She is a member of the American Geriatrics Society and the American College of Physicians. In addition, in 2019, Dr. Grover founded a Dementia Caregiver Support Group for patients of the practice. In 2021, the group became affiliated with Alzheimer's NJ and is now open to the community.

The doctor's hobbies include cooking, gardening, reading, Barre, and spending time with her high-school-age daughter. Dr. Grover speaks English, Hindi, spoken Pujabi, basic medical Spanish, and conversational Russian.


    (Reuters) -With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to strike down the right to an abortion, the next legal fault line is already taking shape as lawmakers from anti-abortion states explore ways to take the radical step of extending bans to states where the procedure remains legal. A leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito this week overruling the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established abortion rights has the potential to fray relationships between states on opposite sides of abortion and test Constitutional limits, according to legal experts. "Justice Alito argued that returning abortion to the states is going to make a workable law and reduces the conflict we've seen in the courts," said Rachel Rebouche, the interim dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law.