Manitoba Harvest Enters Exclusive Partnership with Whole Foods Market

Tilray Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • TLRY

Global Hemp and Natural Foods Brand Introduces Hemp+ Matcha and Supergreens Powders Exclusively at Whole Foods

New Organic Powder by Manitoba Harvest

Exclusive Hemp+ Matcha Now Available
MINNEAPOLIS and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest the world's leading hemp foods brand, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), debuts their innovative Hemp+ Matcha and Hemp+ Supergreens powders exclusively at 300 plus Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, landing on shelves throughout April 2022.

"We are thrilled to be working with Whole Foods Market to launch our new Hemp+ powders, Matcha and Supergreens. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available. This exclusive release is a testament to our product quality and hemp's increasing popularity," said Jared Simon, President at Manitoba Harvest.

Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha and Superfoods powders combine the power of hemp with complementary on-trend plant-based ingredients. Consumers can choose between the added benefits of Matcha-based caffeine or 8 Essential Vitamins & Minerals coming from Supergreens. Each serving contains 6 grams of plant-based protein and 2-3 grams of fiber from hemp.

"Whole Foods Market is excited to bring customers an expanded offering of innovative formats within our hemp seed segment that provides multiple benefits in one convenient product. Manitoba Harvest consistently provides well-positioned, quality products that we know will satisfy and delight our consumers," said Megan Causgrove, Global Category Merchant, Whole Foods Market.

For a limited time, Manitoba Harvest's Hemp+ Matcha will be exclusively available in 348 Whole Foods Market locations, while the Hemp+ Supergreens will be available for purchase in 382 stores across North America. After 90 days, both products will continue to be available at Whole Foods Market and other locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These items are great for boosting your smoothies and oatmeal!

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the release of new products and expansion of product distribution. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to Tilray Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Sam Garfinkel

Sam.Garfinkel@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5af98c8a-06ee-4a50-bd51-021c7809cf45


